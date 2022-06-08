Barker Animation Art Gallery Creates First Animation Art Gallery in the Metaverse
Original American Art Form Now Viewable in the Metaverse
Gloria and I love to share the wonders of Animation Art!”CHESHIRE, CT, U.S., June 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Barker Animation Art Galleries, a leading provider of Animation and Collectible Art, is excited to announce the creation of the first animation art gallery in the metaverse. Gloria and Herb Barker began selling animation art nearly 40 years ago. They both cherished the joy that animation art cels brought and continue to bring to many people, in the USA and worldwide. Many of the first movies and television shows we all saw included iconic characters such as Mickey Mouse, Bugs Bunny, Scooby-Doo, and many more. Gerry Barker explained that his trendsetting parents, Gloria and Herb, would be thrilled to see the many offerings available for viewing in the metaverse! Sadly, Gloria and Herb are no longer with us, but certainly would be proud of the continued appreciation for animation art and how it's evolved in an immersive and experimental way.
— Hebert Barker
Gerry goes on to further explain that while the concept of the metaverse may seem confusing to some people, it really is just another way to view the world. The Metaverse is a three-dimensional virtual world, with or without the use of a virtual reality headset. The Metaverse allows users to be engaged with the animation art, while learning its history as well. Users also have the ability to personalize an avatar that can navigate around the Metaverse gallery. Some of the popular artists captured in this gallery include Dr. Seuss (Theodor Geisel), Charles Fazzino, Rob Kaz, and more. The Barker Animation Metaverse Gallery is a unique platform that allows you to learn, socialize, and collaborate in an ultra modern way.
For this gallery, designer Sarah Heikkinen spent untold hours developing the site which we are excited to share here:
https://spatial.io/s/Barker-Animation-Art-Gallery-6218022ef0980b0001dc5095?share=230851802456036381
Sarah describes the emotion and process of creating the gallery, "Curating and designing Barker Animation’s Spatial gallery was both challenging and rewarding. I am excited to be able to showcase a diverse range of what Barker Animation has to offer and create a space that shares with collectors everywhere works that are inspired from the hand drawn animations we all know and love." Laurie Rispoli, manager of Barker Animation Art Galleries states that "Gloria and Herb would be proud of the evolution that Barker Animation Art continues to bring to the table now and in the future." Furthermore, National Sales Director Allison Fillmore, added: "We all love Animation and Collectible Art and we all hope this wonderful exhibition of art brings greater awareness of the joy of this art form to collectors of all ages around the globe".
Gerry added that he wanted to be sure that this artwork is not considered to be NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) which are digital assets tokenized and minted on the block chain. While Barker Animation and the Barker Museum have produced NFTs and will be producing more in the future, this metaverse gallery is for the public's viewing pleasure.
