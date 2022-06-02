Downed Tree Closes Follmer Hill Road in Turbot Township, Northumberland County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that Route 1029 (Follmer Hill Road / Follmer Road) is closed in both directions between Route 254 and Route 1020 (Mexico Road) in Turbot Township, Northumberland County, for a downed tree.

A detour using Mexico Road in Northumberland County into Route 3012 (Mexico Road) in Montour County is in place. The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours.

Motorists should be alert, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District3.

Information about infrastructure in District 3 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D3Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

###

