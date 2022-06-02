Road Closure for Resurfacing Project on Rowan Road, Butler County

Indiana, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting drivers to the closure of Rowan Road (State Route 3018) for a resurfacing project in Cranberry Township, Butler County.

June 13 through 17, 2022 Rowan Road (State Route 3018) will be closed for resurfacing between U.S. 19 and Marshall Road.

To detour, motorists should use U.S. 19 to Franklin Road (State Route 3021) to Rowan Road (State Route 3018).

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

