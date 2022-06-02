Submit Release
Nourish Nurture is now Audacious Food Marketing

Audacious Food Marketing makes its debut with a new logo.

Andreas Duess, Chief Strategist, Audacious Food Marketing

Independent Toronto marketing firm to help food & bev startups launch, scale and thrive

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nourish Nurture today announced it is now Audacious Food Marketing, an independent full-service marketing agency specializing in helping food and beverage startups to launch, scale and thrive.

The firm is led by Andreas Duess, one of the original founders of Nourish Food Marketing and Chief Strategist of Nourish Nurture, a division of Nourish Food Marketing. The firm, based in Toronto, will now be independently run as its own entity after three years as a startup division of Nourish.

“It was time to be audacious and stand on our own,” said Andreas Duess, who is also the founder of his own CPG startup, Auralis Botanical Brewing. Launched in spring 2021, Auralis sells a range of botanical tonics brewed with functional mushrooms (a world first) in over 400 stores across Canada.

“From first-hand experience as a food entrepreneur, I understand the unique challenges that food and beverage startups face,” said Duess. “We know that 82 per cent of food businesses launched in Canada close within five years. We help our clients beat those odds. This means taking bold decisions guided by brave, insightful, and audacious thinking.”

In addition to strategic planning, branding, packaging, and a full suite of marketing services, Audacious Food Marketing also offers senior-level mentorship to help answer the questions founders might not even know to ask.

Select clients include Caesar Squeezer, Mandioca Cheese Pops, Northfork Bison, the City of Toronto, and Dick Duff’s jerky. The Audacious team includes award-winning designer Sam Watson as Creative Director.

ABOUT AUDACIOUS FOOD MARKETING
Audacious Food Marketing is a full-service marketing agency based in Toronto that helps food startups launch, scale and thrive. Follow us on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/audaciousfoodmarketing/. For more info, please visit https://www.audacious.marketing.

