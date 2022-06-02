Stenonymous Releases June 2022 Ad Report
The industry's largest blog has released recent information on social media advertising prices.
Free-flowing data is our future and the key to our advancement.”STATEN ISLAND, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the nearly $3 billion court reporting & stenotype services industry, rate, labor, and advertising data can be hard to come by. Some market research reports resort to utilizing data from similar industries in order to fill gaps. For Stenonymous.com owner Christopher Day, it's just another challenge. "Look at other industries. On any given day, you can look up how much the average fast food meal is, or average gas price. Go ahead and tell me the average court reporter page rate. You can't do it. For some, it's a game of making money off of the market opacity," said Day.
— Christopher Day, RPR
On Thursday, Stenonymous released a June 2022 Ad Report, detailing the advertising costs experienced between 2020 and 2022 by the blog, with an accounting of how much money was spent, reach, impressions, engagements, clicks, and the average cost for reaching an audience. Upon its release, Day wrote that he believed it would increase confidence in the blog.
The report reveals that 32 ads were run over approximately 20 months, reaching over 530,000 people, something that Day hopes will reveal some hard truths about the stenographer shortage and some companies' reliance on digital court reporting. "This should bring serious doubt to claims that the stenographer shortage cannot be solved. When a blog like mine has this kind of impact, what happens when the myriad corporations and nonprofits dedicated to court reporting and stenotype services start promoting their brands, recruiting, and directing others to initiatives National Court Reporters Association A to Z, Project Steno, and Open Steno? What happens when the thousands of self-employed entrepreneurs in this field look at what I'm doing and decide they can do it better? Free-flowing data is our future and the key to our advancement."
Stenonymous takes a wide approach to advocating for the working court reporter. In the past, the blog has published arguments and data for why stenographic court reporting is more efficient -- and therefore better value -- than alternatives. The blog has begun collecting data on public perceptions about court reporters. More information is expected by October 2022.
Christopher Day
Stenonymous
+1 917-685-3010
Chris@Stenonymous.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn