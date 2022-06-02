Deception Scents Partners with Matt Jennings
Deception Scents announces a partnership with acclaimed hunter Matt Jennings, the host of The Game TV.
It’s designed to give you that extra edge and get you up close so you can get your five seconds of glory!”BATESVILLE, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Deception Scents is thrilled to announce a partnership with acclaimed hunter Matt Jennings. Matt is the host of The Game TV, a program hosted on Carbon TV and Mossy Oak GO, which documents Jennings’ wild experiences chasing bucks throughout the USA. Matt uses Deception Scents products to perform best in the woods, eliminating his natural scent and any odor on his gear. The Deception Scents team got a chance to chat with Matt about the partnership.
— Matt Jennings
Deception: Why would you recommend Deception Scents over other scent eliminators?
Matt: When I was trying to make a decision on what scent eliminator company I wanted to represent, I really had to look at the brands, who was behind the brands, what the companies stood for, and what the potential was.
I wanted it to be a brand I could really sink my teeth into. Deception Scents are proudly made in the USA and are designed to perform at all times, in any scenario. It’s designed to give you that extra edge and get you up close so you can get your five seconds of glory!
Deception: How do you use Deception Scents’ products?
Matt: When it comes to scent control, I’ve always taken it to the extreme. If I know I’m going hunting the next day, I start out by spraying the inside of my truck down to eliminate any smell or bacteria the night before.
The morning of the hunt, I’ll start out by spraying all my base layers down. When I get to my location and get out of my truck, I spray down those base layers again. As I’m getting dressed on the tailgate, I take each individual garment that I’m wearing and spray it down. I’ll spray the inside and outside of my boots. Once I’m fully dressed, I’ll usually spray down my pants again just to make sure I don’t leave any traces behind when I’m walking through the woods.
When I get to my stand, I’ll spray down the base of my tree because I don’t want any odors there. It then depends on what time of year it is; if it’s early season I’ll spray down every 30 minutes in the stand, and if it’s later on–when the temps are cooler–I usually spray down every hour.
Once I’m done hunting and have climbed back down out of my tree, I’ll spray my boots down again so when I exit the woods I don’t leave an odor. And then, when I get back to my truck at my tailgate, I undress and spray down my clothes to kill any scent and bacteria on them. This kills all the unwanted odors and bacteria so I’ll be ready to go for the next time.
We’re proud of our products’ ability to help Matt reach his “five seconds of glory” in the woods, and are thrilled to watch Matt continue to thrive on The Game!
Alex Whitmore
Deception Outdoor Group
