GALEN COLLEGE OF NURSING JOINS NORTON HEALTHCARE EDUCATION WORKFORCE PARTNERSHIP PROGRAM
Galen College of Nursing Added to The Norton Healthcare Scholars ProgramLOUISVILLE , KY, US, June 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Individuals interested in a rewarding career in nursing have a new opportunity to receive tuition assistance and attend Galen College of Nursing through the Norton Healthcare Scholars Program. Created by Norton Healthcare, this program is designed to increase support for professional development by expanding tuition assistance for eligible nursing degrees.
By joining Norton’s Healthcare Education Workforce Partnership Program, eligible Norton Healthcare employees and non-employees can earn a nursing degree with limited out-of-pocket expenses. As part of the program’s Accelerated Scholar track, eligible students who enroll in Practical Nursing (PN), Licensed Practical Nursing to Associate Degree in Nursing (LPN to ADN), 2-Year Associate Degree in Nursing (ADN), and 3-Year Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) programs at Galen may be eligible to receive up to $40,000 toward their education.
“We’re delighted to work with Norton Healthcare to help address the growing need for nurses in the community and expand access to an education that will put more aspiring nurses in a position to succeed,” exclaimed Audria Denker, DNP, RN, FAADN and executive vice president of nursing at Galen. “This is an incredible opportunity for anyone interested in nursing to pursue their dreams and secure employment from one of the leading healthcare institutions in Louisville. It’s a win-win for everyone.”
A post-graduation work commitment is required in order to receive program benefits. The length of the commitment is based on the amount of tuition assistance the program scholar received. Graduating high school students, college students interested in pursuing a nursing degree, and those looking to change careers are encouraged to apply. Individuals must be age 18 or older for consideration.
“By providing financial support to our employees and future employees, we are minimizing financial barriers that limit opportunities,” said Kim Blanding, system director, Talent Acquisition and Workforce Development. “By investing in education for our employees, as well as other eligible applicants within the community, we are able to better meet workforce needs and serve our patients and the community as a whole. We encourage anyone who is interested in a nursing career to connect with us to learn more about our Norton Healthcare Scholars Program as well as our on-the-job training programs.”
Prospective scholars must complete a career coaching session as part of the application process for the Norton Healthcare Scholars Program. If you are a Norton Healthcare employee, you must meet with a Workforce Development team member before applying for the Norton Healthcare Scholars Program.
For more information, call (502) 446-5835, email WorkforceDevelopment@nortonhealthcare.org, or visit NortonHealthcare.com/TuitionAssistance.
About Galen College of Nursing
Founded more than 30 years ago, Galen College of Nursing is one of the largest private nursing colleges in the United States. With a focus solely on nursing education, Galen offers master’s, baccalaureate, associate, and practical/vocational nursing programs to over 9,000 students on its campuses in Louisville and Hazard, KY; San Antonio and Austin, TX; Tampa Bay, Miami, Gainesville, and Sarasota, FL.; Cincinnati, OH; Nashville, TN; Myrtle Beach, SC; and online. Galen is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) to award associate, baccalaureate, and master’s degrees. Programmatic accreditation status for Galen’s programs can be found at https://www.galencollege.edu/about-galen/accreditation. For more information about Galen College of Nursing and our pass rates, visit galencollege.edu.
About Norton Healthcare
Norton Healthcare is a leader in serving adult and pediatric patients from throughout Greater Louisville, Southern Indiana, the commonwealth of Kentucky and beyond.
The not-for-profit hospital and health care system is Louisville’s second largest employer, with more than 18,000 employees, over 1,700 employed medical providers and approximately 2,000 total physicians on its medical staff. The system includes six hospitals (five in Louisville and one in Madison, Indiana) with 1,993 licensed beds, eight outpatient centers, 18 Norton Immediate Care Centers, eight Norton Prompt Care at Walgreens clinics and an expanded telehealth program. It provides care at more than 340 locations throughout Kentucky and Southern Indiana. The hospitals provide inpatient and outpatient general care as well as specialty care including heart, neuroscience, cancer, orthopedic, women’s and pediatric services. A strong research program provides access to clinical trials in a multitude of areas.
In 2021 Norton Healthcare was named by Healthiest Employers as the 10th healthiest place to work in the country and has twice been awarded an honorable mention for the C. Everett Koop National Health Awards. Since 2018, Norton Healthcare’s five Louisville hospitals and Norton Cancer Institute have been named LGBTQ+ Healthcare Equality Leaders by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation, earning a top score of 100 on the Healthcare Equality Index (HEI).
