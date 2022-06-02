Prime Minister’s greetings to Italy celebrating its Republic Day

LITHUANIA, June 2 - On behalf of the Government of Lithuania, Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė has sent greetings to Italy’s Prime Minister Mario Draghi and the people of the country on the occasion of the Republic Day, along with the thanks for friendship, co-operation in the European Union, NATO and other international organizations, and for Italy’s contribution to NATO Air Policing Mission and NATO’s Forward Presence Battalion.

‘Russia’s premeditated and brutal invasion of Ukraine shows that no country can take its independence and territorial integrity for granted, as we witness how fragile peace and stability in Europe is. There is an urgent need for our countries, the EU, and all the democratic world to stay united and help Ukraine in its heroic efforts to defend the future of its own and of the entire Europe. We must augment the pressure on Putin and his accomplice Lukashenko regimes with the strongest possible sanctions. We must continue calling for international prosecution and personal accountability of all those responsible for the crimes against humanity in Ukraine. I hope that Lithuania and Italy can join efforts in supporting Ukraine’s request to grant EU Candidate status as soon as possible. This would provide Ukraine with a much-needed blueprint for reconstruction and long-term reforms, and its people would get reassurance that we truly see them as an integral part of the European family,’ reads Prime Minister’s letter.

The Prime Minister has thanked her colleague for the warm welcome in Rome back in September and sent best wishes for the well-being and prosperity of Italy on the occasion of the Republic Day.