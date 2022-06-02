Submit Release
Beginner Angler Basics at Powhatan Wildlife Management Area

In this report, we announce a new state record fish in addition to a new angler challenge, before hitting the water at the Powhatan Wildlife Management Area! Powhatan WMA offers anglers the opportunity to enjoy a day on the water with its two lakes and four ponds in a beautiful setting. Aquatic Education Coordinator, Alex McCrickard, teams up with Fisheries Biologist, Johnathan Harris, and Media Specialist, Meghan Marchetti, to show you this unique resource. Alex highlights basic beginner tactics and techniques to successfully set up new beginner anglers.

