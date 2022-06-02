Omar Hatamleh: “ECOSYSTEMS2030 wants to turn A Coruña into the world capital of innovation and technology"

Fifty experts and top executives from multinationals discuss how technological advances will change society over a 10-year horizon

A CORUñA, A CORUñA, SPAIN, June 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The executive chairman of "Ecosystems2030", Omar Hatamleh, assured this morning during the opening ceremony of this technological summit that brings together nearly 150 experts, influencers and top executives from multinational companies for two days in A Coruña (Spain), that one of its objectives is to “turn A Coruña into the world capital of innovation and technology”.

Hatamleh highlighted that the event has come to the city of A Coruña, after a first edition in Granada, due to "the existence of a favorable ecosystem, with the collaboration of the city council, sponsors and companies open to innovation". For this reason, he reiterated his "willingness to remain" in the city for future editions and anticipated that "work is already being done with the city council and the sponsors on that possibility."

At the opening ceremony, which began with a drone flying over the port and landing on stage, the mayor of A Coruña, Inés Rey, vindicated A Coruña “as a small European city transformed into a city open to innovation, business and high quality of life”. "We are the ecosystem where Inditex's disruptive innovation was born, with a model that changed the world of retail", he stressed before recounting his intention to "turn A Coruña into a benchmark digital and sustainable city, more attractive to global talent" . “A Coruña is an investment opportunity for the development of pilot projects for large multinationals”, she added.

Fifteen conferences are planned today, two panel discussions on innovation in mobility and in the financial world and a specific session to discuss the future of the Metaverse, coordinated by the specialist in immersive technologies Adipat Virdi.

Among the protagonists of tomorrow's session are representatives of companies such as Google, Amazon, Siemens, Samsung, Corporación Hijos de Rivera, Qatar Foundation, the former president of Finland Esko Aho or the former president of Bosnia Herzegovina Zlatko Lagumdzjia.

Tomorrow in the afternoon, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., “Ecosystems2030” will open its doors free of charge to all interested people, who will be able to follow ten conferences by streaming on the “Ecosystems2030” YouTube channel, where the Access will be free, but it is necessary to register in advance using the form at the following address: www.ecosystems2030.com/open.

A flight of a drone opens Ecosystems2030, A Coruña Summit 2022