A Coruña (Spain) will host in june “Ecosystems 2030”, one of the most transformative innovation events in the world

Press conference to present Ecosystems 2030 at the City Council of A Coruña Aerial perspective of A Coruña

More than 50 top executives will analyze the challenges generated by artificial intelligence, robotics, autonomous systems, augmented/virtual reality or Fintech

A Coruña will be the world epicenter in terms of innovation for two days” — Omar Hatamleh

A CORUñA, SPAIN, March 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Spanish city of A Coruña will host the second edition of "Ecosystems 2030" on June 2 and 3, one of the most relevant and transformative innovation events in the world, which will meet at the Palace of Exhibitions and Congresses (Palexco) to more than 50 senior executives and representatives of the most influential business corporations and academic and government organizations on the international scene.

After the first edition held in Granada in 2021, "Ecosystems 2030" moves to A Coruña as an interdisciplinary forum aimed at senior executives, opinion leaders, innovation experts and futurists interested in exploring the ecosystems that will emerge in the next 10 years due to the emergence of technologies such as artificial intelligence, autonomous systems and vehicles, robotics, augmented reality or fintech. This is how its executive chairman, Omar Hatamleh, an expert in innovation and co-author of the book BetweenBrains, defines it, which ensures that "A Coruña will be the world epicenter in terms of innovation for two days", thanks to the participation of senior executives and experts from companies and organizations as influential as Google, Microsoft, Samsung, IBM, Mastercard, Simenes, Qatar Foundation, the World Economic Forum or the UN, among others.

Omar Hatamleh, who appreciates "the involvement and collaboration" of the A Coruña City Council in hosting the second "Ecosystems 2030", explains that "this event seeks to create an active flow of information to generate revolutionary ideas and facilitate the development of unique partnerships between industries calls to transform the future”. “Through this platform, we are empowering top executives and leaders from business, government and academia with the knowledge and networks necessary to successfully adapt and remain relevant in the face of technological evolution and to launch solutions that solve real-world problems faster,” he added.

The "Ecosystems 2030. A Coruña Summit" was presented this week at the A Coruña City Council at a press conference in which, in addition to Omar Hatamleh, who spoke telematically from Houston, the mayor, Inés Rey; the rector of the University of A Coruña, Julio E. Abalde; and the financial director of TRISON, Rafa Sánchez, representing the local companies that, such as TRISON itself or Estrella Galicia, will be present at the event, either as protagonists of a presentation or as sponsors. The Councilor for Tourism, Juan Ignacio Borrego, and the manager of the A Coruña Tourism Consortium, Moisés Jorge Naranjo, also attended.

“A Coruña, hub of innovation and tourist destination”

In her speech, the mayor of A Coruña stressed "the global projection that this event will bring to the city, positioning A Coruña internationally as a hub of innovation and a tourist destination". In this regard, he stressed that "Ecosystems 2030" fulfills the "double objective" of "providing added value to the local business industry in an area in which A Coruña wants to be a benchmark, such as technological innovation and, at the same time, will allow millions of people know the tourist wealth of this corner of northwestern Spain”.

"Strategic vision"

For his part, the financial director of TRISON, Rafa Sánchez, thanked the "strategic vision" of the City Council of A Coruña for "betting on top-level professional events, which put A Coruña on the map and help the business ecosystem of the city and the surrounding area can take advantage of this opportunity to interact with leaders and experts from such influential organizations”.



Promotional spot for Ecosystems 2030 in A Coruña