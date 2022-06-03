Nwicode partners with Figma to improve interaction and design design in applications without code

Nwicode & Figma

Nwicode and Figma have teamed up to launch an exciting new integration to import Figma files into your Nwicode app!

The problem with web development is that it is at the intersection of the interests of programmers and ordinary people...” — Darkhan Shadykul

NEW CITY, NEW YORK, US, June 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Making web applications has never been easier with Nwicode's new Figma integration.

A place where startups and entrepreneurs start their journey to create mobile applications. Nwicode can benefit teachers, artists, small business owners, reelancers, startup founders and people who want to turn their hobby into an application.

Recently, the Nwicode team has probably released its main killer feature in front of other application designers – it is a quick and convenient export of your designs directly from Figma.

Nwicode is a drag-and-drop programming tool that makes it easy to create powerful mobile apps faster. The no-code platform empowers individuals to build

native mobile apps for any operating system without writing a single line of code.

Figma is an online graphic editor for collaboration. In it, you can create a prototype of a website, an application interface and discuss edits with colleagues in real time.

A large number of users often collaborate on a design in Figma before starting their Nwicode project. Therefore, the Nwicode development team decided to simplify the migration of Figma user projects to Nwicode so that it would be easy to move from prototype to production without writing code. The integration is simple but powerful. It is enough to specify the desired Figma file that you want to import, and Nwicode will transfer each visible frame in this file to the current application as its own page.

All the various design elements created in Figma will be transferred and translated into the corresponding elements in Nwicode. This means that as soon as the import occurs, you can start connecting workflows to various elements, and these elements will interact with the database of the created application. This feature gives a huge advantage over the application, allowing you to create a full-featured application faster than ever.

Together, Nwicode and Figma are proud to help users turn their dream mobile apps into reality. Every day, creating your own idea becomes even easier without the need to write code.

The capabilities of No-code platforms are constantly growing: more and more IT products can be created without using code. To learn more and get early access to the platform, visit Nwicode.

Try Nwicode, Figma and this latest integration today!