Senate Resolution 303 Printer's Number 1693

PENNSYLVANIA, June 1 - PRINTER'S NO. 1693

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

303

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY SCAVELLO, STREET, BROWNE, BARTOLOTTA, COMITTA,

FONTANA, BREWSTER, COSTA, CAPPELLETTI, COLLETT, MENSCH,

J. WARD AND STEFANO, JUNE 1, 2022

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, JUNE 1, 2022

A RESOLUTION

Recognizing the week of May 15 through 21, 2022, as "Public

Works Week" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, Public works professionals work behind the scenes to

make our communities healthier and safer and improve the overall

quality of life of residents in this Commonwealth and across the

nation; and

WHEREAS, Public works professionals are comprised of

individuals from State or local agencies and the engineers,

consultants, contractors, inspectors and vendors that work for

those agencies; and

WHEREAS, Public works professionals are the men and women who

make our quality of life better and improve the communities in

which we live by providing core services such as planning,

building, managing and operating public works systems; and

WHEREAS, The streets, sewer systems, water systems, building

maintenance, wastewater treatment, solid waste collection,

airport operations and many other duties within local

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

