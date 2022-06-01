Senate Resolution 303 Printer's Number 1693
PENNSYLVANIA, June 1 - PRINTER'S NO. 1693
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
303
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY SCAVELLO, STREET, BROWNE, BARTOLOTTA, COMITTA,
FONTANA, BREWSTER, COSTA, CAPPELLETTI, COLLETT, MENSCH,
J. WARD AND STEFANO, JUNE 1, 2022
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, JUNE 1, 2022
A RESOLUTION
Recognizing the week of May 15 through 21, 2022, as "Public
Works Week" in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, Public works professionals work behind the scenes to
make our communities healthier and safer and improve the overall
quality of life of residents in this Commonwealth and across the
nation; and
WHEREAS, Public works professionals are comprised of
individuals from State or local agencies and the engineers,
consultants, contractors, inspectors and vendors that work for
those agencies; and
WHEREAS, Public works professionals are the men and women who
make our quality of life better and improve the communities in
which we live by providing core services such as planning,
building, managing and operating public works systems; and
WHEREAS, The streets, sewer systems, water systems, building
maintenance, wastewater treatment, solid waste collection,
airport operations and many other duties within local
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17