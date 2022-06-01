Senate Bill 1193 Printer's Number 1687
PENNSYLVANIA, June 1 - have the resources to properly serve the communities of this
Commonwealth and save lives.
§ 903. Definitions.
The following words and phrases when used in this chapter
shall have the meanings given to them in this section unless the
context clearly indicates otherwise:
"Commission." The Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and
Delinquency.
" COVID-19." The novel coronavirus as identified in the
proclamation of disaster emergency issued by the Governor on
March 6, 2020, published at 50 Pa.B. 1644 (March 21, 2020), and
any renewal of the state of disaster emergency.
"Fund." The Law Enforcement Recovery Grant Pilot Program
Fund established under section 907(a) (relating to Law
Enforcement Recovery Grant Pilot Program Fund).
"Law enforcement agency." As follows:
(1) A government entity whose responsibilities include
enforcement of criminal laws or the investigation of
suspected criminal activity.
(2) The term includes any of the following:
(i) The Pennsylvania State Police.
(ii) The office of sheriff in this Commonwealth.
(iii) The police department of a county, region,
city, borough, incorporated town or township located in
this Commonwealth.
"Law enforcement officer." An officer or other employee of a
law enforcement agency:
(1) whose personal responsibilities include enforcement
of criminal laws or the investigation of suspected criminal
activity; and
