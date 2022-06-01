Senate Bill 1193 Printer's Number 1687

PENNSYLVANIA, June 1 - have the resources to properly serve the communities of this

Commonwealth and save lives.

§ 903. Definitions.

The following words and phrases when used in this chapter

shall have the meanings given to them in this section unless the

context clearly indicates otherwise:

"Commission." The Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and

Delinquency.

" COVID-19." The novel coronavirus as identified in the

proclamation of disaster emergency issued by the Governor on

March 6, 2020, published at 50 Pa.B. 1644 (March 21, 2020), and

any renewal of the state of disaster emergency.

"Fund." The Law Enforcement Recovery Grant Pilot Program

Fund established under section 907(a) (relating to Law

Enforcement Recovery Grant Pilot Program Fund).

"Law enforcement agency." As follows:

(1) A government entity whose responsibilities include

enforcement of criminal laws or the investigation of

suspected criminal activity.

(2) The term includes any of the following:

(i) The Pennsylvania State Police.

(ii) The office of sheriff in this Commonwealth.

(iii) The police department of a county, region,

city, borough, incorporated town or township located in

this Commonwealth.

"Law enforcement officer." An officer or other employee of a

law enforcement agency:

(1) whose personal responsibilities include enforcement

of criminal laws or the investigation of suspected criminal

activity; and

