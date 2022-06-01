Senate Resolution 304 Printer's Number 1694

PENNSYLVANIA, June 1 - PRINTER'S NO. 1694

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

304

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY HAYWOOD, HUGHES, FONTANA, COLLETT, CAPPELLETTI,

KEARNEY, KANE, STREET, COSTA, SCHWANK AND COMITTA,

JUNE 1, 2022

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, JUNE 1, 2022

A RESOLUTION

Designating the month of June 2022 as "Gun Violence Awareness

Month" in Pennsylvania in recognition of this public safety

and public health issue and in commemoration of the lives

lost to gun violence in this Commonwealth.

WHEREAS, Gun violence is a national, state and local problem

affecting Americans in cities, suburbs and rural communities;

and

WHEREAS, An average of 100 Americans are killed with firearms

every day, and seven of those killed each day are children; and

WHEREAS, An average of 200 Americans become direct survivors

of gun violence every day; and

WHEREAS, The number of firearm-related deaths per year in

this Commonwealth exceeds the number of motor vehicle-related

deaths per year in this Commonwealth; and

WHEREAS, The National Center for Health Statistics reports

that the firearm-related death rate in this Commonwealth is

higher than the national rate; and

WHEREAS, In this Commonwealth, an individual is killed with a

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18