Senate Resolution 304 Printer's Number 1694
PENNSYLVANIA, June 1 - PRINTER'S NO. 1694
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
304
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY HAYWOOD, HUGHES, FONTANA, COLLETT, CAPPELLETTI,
KEARNEY, KANE, STREET, COSTA, SCHWANK AND COMITTA,
JUNE 1, 2022
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, JUNE 1, 2022
A RESOLUTION
Designating the month of June 2022 as "Gun Violence Awareness
Month" in Pennsylvania in recognition of this public safety
and public health issue and in commemoration of the lives
lost to gun violence in this Commonwealth.
WHEREAS, Gun violence is a national, state and local problem
affecting Americans in cities, suburbs and rural communities;
and
WHEREAS, An average of 100 Americans are killed with firearms
every day, and seven of those killed each day are children; and
WHEREAS, An average of 200 Americans become direct survivors
of gun violence every day; and
WHEREAS, The number of firearm-related deaths per year in
this Commonwealth exceeds the number of motor vehicle-related
deaths per year in this Commonwealth; and
WHEREAS, The National Center for Health Statistics reports
that the firearm-related death rate in this Commonwealth is
higher than the national rate; and
WHEREAS, In this Commonwealth, an individual is killed with a
