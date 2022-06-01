Submit Release
Senate Bill 1253 Printer's Number 1697

PENNSYLVANIA, June 1 - PRINTER'S NO. 1697

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1253

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY HAYWOOD, COLLETT, FONTANA, SAVAL AND KANE,

JUNE 1, 2022

REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, JUNE 1, 2022

AN ACT

Amending Titles 18 (Crimes and Offenses), 23 (Domestic

Relations) and 34 (Game) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes, in inchoate crimes, further providing for

possession of firearm or other dangerous weapon in court

facility; in firearms and other dangerous articles, further

providing for definitions, for persons not to possess, use,

manufacture, control, sell or transfer firearms, for firearms

not to be carried without a license, for prohibited conduct

during emergency and for licenses, providing for firearm

eligibility license, for application for firearm eligibility

license, for fee and qualification, for investigations and

training course and for issuance and terms and further

providing for sale or transfer of firearms, for Pennsylvania

State Police, for loans on, or lending or giving firearms

prohibited, for proof of license and exception and for

administrative regulations; in protection from abuse, further

providing for relief; in hunting and furtaking, further

providing for cooperation after lawfully killing big game;

and, in protection of property and persons, further providing

for possession of firearm for protection of self or others.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 913(b)(3) of Title 18 of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes is amended to read:

§ 913. Possession of firearm or other dangerous weapon in court

facility.

* * *

Senate Bill 1253 Printer's Number 1697

