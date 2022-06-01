Senate Bill 1253 Printer's Number 1697
PENNSYLVANIA, June 1 - PRINTER'S NO. 1697
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1253
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY HAYWOOD, COLLETT, FONTANA, SAVAL AND KANE,
JUNE 1, 2022
REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, JUNE 1, 2022
AN ACT
Amending Titles 18 (Crimes and Offenses), 23 (Domestic
Relations) and 34 (Game) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes, in inchoate crimes, further providing for
possession of firearm or other dangerous weapon in court
facility; in firearms and other dangerous articles, further
providing for definitions, for persons not to possess, use,
manufacture, control, sell or transfer firearms, for firearms
not to be carried without a license, for prohibited conduct
during emergency and for licenses, providing for firearm
eligibility license, for application for firearm eligibility
license, for fee and qualification, for investigations and
training course and for issuance and terms and further
providing for sale or transfer of firearms, for Pennsylvania
State Police, for loans on, or lending or giving firearms
prohibited, for proof of license and exception and for
administrative regulations; in protection from abuse, further
providing for relief; in hunting and furtaking, further
providing for cooperation after lawfully killing big game;
and, in protection of property and persons, further providing
for possession of firearm for protection of self or others.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 913(b)(3) of Title 18 of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes is amended to read:
§ 913. Possession of firearm or other dangerous weapon in court
facility.
* * *
