Pet Grooming Market - Comprehensive Insights by Demand Status, Industry Share, Opportunities Forecast to 2027

UnivDatos Market Insights (UMI), is a passionate market research firm and a subsidiary of Universal Data Solutions. ”NOIDA, INDIA, June 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rising pet ownership across the globe is resulting in the growing market for pet grooming. More than half of the global population is estimated to have a pet at home. Globally, dogs are the most popular pet, present in around one in three homes and almost a quarter of pet owners have a cat.
As per the Global animal health association “Health for Animals”, families in the US, Brazil, EU, and China alone account for nearly 1 billion pets, and more than half the world is estimated to have a pet at home. Moreover, 70% of households owned a pet as of 2021 compared to 68% in 2016 in the US. The number of pet dogs and cats in the US increased from 140 million in 2019 to 149 million in 2020, representing approximately 7% growth. That growth greatly outstripped pre-pandemic projections, which expected an increase of 1%-2%.
According to UnivDatos Market Insights (UMI)’ research report “Global Pet Grooming Market Analysis, 2020”, the growing trend of mobile pet grooming is contributing to the growth of the market. The mobile pet care service vans are cage-free which leads to lesser stress on pets. According to the American Society for the prevention of cruelty to animals, one should groom their pets on regular basis to avoid possible health issues. Also, pets tend to face stress and anxiety when taken to fixed pet care facilities. Therefore, mobile pet care services are ideal for pet owners whose pets are not comfortable in large groups and need personal care and attention
Based on the product type, the Conditioners & Shampoos segment acquired the XX% market share and gathered USD XX Mn market in 2020. . These products are essential products to keep animals clean and hygienic and to maintain the shine and brightness of their coat. The product also prevents common skin problems related to germs, fleas, and ticks among others.
Based on the sales channel, the hypermarket/submarket segment grabbed XX% market share. Benefits such as a wide range of product categories, the assistance of skilled staff, and the immediate shipping of products in the supermarkets are leading to the growing share. However, the online segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forthcoming years. The internet penetration coupled with the rising adoption of smartphones is leading to the growing share of this segment.
North America to Grab Lion’s Share, But Asia-Pacific to witness Explicit Growth
Based on the Region, the North America region dominated the global pet grooming market in 2020. Nearly 40% of households in the United States own at least 1 pet dog. Pet ownership among US households earning more than US$150,000 per year grew by 8.6% from 2019 to 2020. Also, the percentage of households that own a pet in Canada has grown, ranking Canada as one of the countries with high pet ownership rates in the world. However, Asia-Pacific would witness a robust CAGR in the forthcoming years stated in UnivDatos Market Insights (UMI)’ research report “Global Pet Grooming Market Analysis, 2020”.
According to UnivDatos Market Insights (UMI)’, the key players with a considerable market share in the global pet grooming market are Beaphar, Ferplast S.p.A., Ancol Pet Products Limited, Rolf C. Hagen Inc., The Hartz Mountain Corporation, Groomer’s Choice, Nap Pets (Himalaya Herbals Healthcare), Earthbath, Spectrum Brands Inc., Tecla Company, etc., The players are focused on launching new products for gaining customers' traction and expanding their geographical reach to get a competitive edge in the industry.
“Global Pet Grooming Market Analysis, 2020” provides comprehensive qualitative and quantitative insights on the industry potential, key factors impacting sales and purchase decisions, hotspots, and opportunities available for pet grooming across the globe. Moreover, the report also encompasses the key strategic imperatives for success for competitors along with strategic factorial indexing measuring competitors' capabilities on 16 parameters. This will help companies in the formulation of Go to Market Strategies and identifying the blue ocean for its offerings.
Market Segmentation:
1. By Product Type (Conditioners & Shampoos, Combs & Brushes, Clippers and Scissors, Others)
2. By Pet Type (Dog, Cat, Others)
3. By Sales Channel (Retail Stores, Online platforms, Hypermarket/Supermarkets, Others)
4. By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World)
5. By Company (Beaphar, Ferplast S.p.A., Ancol Pet Products Limited, Rolf C. Hagen Inc., The Hartz Mountain Corporation, Groomer’s Choice, Nap Pets (Himalaya Herbals Healthcare), Earthbath, Spectrum Brands Inc., Tecla Company)
Key questions answered in the study:
1. What are the current and future trends of the global pet grooming industry?
2. How the industry has been evolving in terms of end-user demand and application areas?
3. How the competition has been shaping across the countries followed by their comparative factorial indexing?
4. What are the key growth drivers and challenges for the pet grooming industry?
5. What are the customer orientation, purchase behavior, and expectations from the pet grooming market firms across various regions?
