Creatio Announces Award Winners During No-Code Days: Freedom to Create on May 26-27 in Chicago
Creatio community members recognized during award ceremony for their outstanding growth and reliability, engineering skills, and customer service excellence.BOSTON, MA, USA, June 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creatio, a global vendor of one platform to automate industry workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom, celebrated its customers and partners at the Creatio Awards Ceremony during No-Code Days: Freedom to Create on May 26-27 in Chicago.
The 2-day in-person event included brilliant minds from the tech space to spur conversation on the future of enterprise, citizen development, and no-code. With more than 50 speakers and 68 sessions to choose from, attendees were not short on educational and inspirational choices.
The event concluded on a high note with Creatio’s Award ceremony. It was an honor to showcase the most noteworthy innovators, team players, and contributors of the Creatio community on stage. Creatio, founded on the notion of genuine care for its customers and partners, ensures that community members are recognized for their hard work, dedication, and growth.
The list of this year’s winners:
- Outstanding growth and reliability – Mitra Innovation
- Outstanding commitment to partnership – Evoqia
- Outstanding engineering skills – BGlobal Solutions
- Customer service excellence – Technology Advisors Inc.
- Outstanding implementation skills – Psiog Digital
- Outstanding presales – Techosystems
- Phenomenal dedication – ProcessFirst
- Partner of the year in Americas – Solutions Metrix
- Partner of the year in Europe – Qualysoft
- Partner project of the year – Proceed
- Partner of the year – Tata Consultancy Services
- Cloud partner of the year – Amazon Web Services (AWS)
- The fastest-growing partner in Americas – Blytheco
- Leadership and commitment to one platform approach - BSN SPORTS
- For workflow excellence and commitment to no-code approach – Banco GyT
- For innovations and strong vision – TopBuild
- For partnership and powerful internal ownership – ENT Credit Union
Congratulations to all the customers and partners for harnessing Creatio capabilities to propel success and growth within our community.
About Creatio
Creatio is a global vendor of one platform to automate industry workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio DNA.
For more information, please visit www.creatio.com.
