From Alar Karis, President of the Republic of Estonia

AZERBAIJAN, June 1 - His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Colleague,

On the occasion of the National Day of Republic of Azerbaijan on May 28th, I would like to convey my sincere congratulations to you and to the people of Azerbaijan.

As we celebrate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of our diplomatic relations this year, I am glad to note that the relationship between Estonia and Azerbaijan has been evolving and advancing continuously during those years. Our solid relations are firmly established on the foundation of mutual understanding and respect of independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of our countries.

On this special day, on behalf of Estonian people I would like to wish the friendly people of the Republic of Azerbaijan success in their endeavours, happiness, peace and prosperity.

As Europe faces many grave challenges today, the security issues tend to acquire more prominence also in our bilateral dialogue. I would like to express my gratitude for Azerbaijan’s support to Ukraine. It is of the utmost importance to stop the aggression and to protect the people affected by the horrific war.

I avail myself of this opportunity to express the confidence that the friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Estonia will further strengthen for the benefit and welfare of our peoples.

Please accept, dear colleague, the assurances of my highest consideration.

Alar Karis

President of the Republic of Estonia