Strategies For Global Specialized Freight Trucking Market Players In 2022-2026 Market Forecast Period

The Business Research Company’s Specialized Freight Trucking Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Specialized Freight Trucking Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the specialized freight trucking market size is expected to grow from $889.89 billion in 2021 to $980.49 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%. The specialized freight trucking market is then expected to grow to $1,381.77 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9%. The specialized freight trucking services market growth is aided by stable economic growth forecasted in many developed and developing countries.

The specialized freight trucking market consists of sales of specialized freight trucking services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that provide over-the-road transportation of household and office goods.

Global Specialized Freight Trucking Market Trends

Truck transportation companies are widely using collision mitigation technology to reduce loss of lives and damages associated with accidents. Collision mitigation system detects the impending strike and alerts the driver about any collision. These systems are installed within the vehicle and in case of an imminent accident, they can take an action automatically without the driver’s input. These systems are becoming standard inbuilt feature on many new trucks in many countries globally.

Global Specialized Freight Trucking Market Segments

The global specialized freight trucking market is segmented:

By Type: Automobiles and Heavy Equipment, Bulk Liquids, Dry Bulk Materials, Forest Products, Refrigerated Goods

By Application: Oil and Gas, Industrial and Manufacturing, Energy and Mining, Food and Beverages, Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare, Others

By Size: Heavy Trucks, Medium Trucks, Light Trucks

By Geography: The global specialized freight trucking market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Specialized Freight Trucking Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides specialized freight trucking market overviews, specialized freight trucking industry analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global specialized freight trucking global market, specialized freight trucking market share, specialized freight trucking global market segments and geographies, specialized freight trucking global market players, specialized freight trucking market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares.

