Shelf Image Recognition Artificial Intelligence Market to Reach $4.64 Billion by 2029 with 26.4% CAGR

The Business Research Company’s Shelf Image Recognition Artificial Intelligence Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "What Is The Shelf Image Recognition Artificial Intelligence Market Size And Growth?

The market for artificial intelligence in shelf image recognition has seen significant expansion in the recent past. Predictions indicate growth from a market size of $1.43 billion in 2024, ramping up to $1.82 billion by 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.8%. This substantial historical growth yields from factors such as the widening use of AI technologies across diverse sectors, the escalating demand for automation and improved operational efficiency, an increase in image data sourced from mobile and internet platforms, advancements in deep learning and machine learning algorithms, and the growing necessity for superior security and surveillance systems.

The market size of shelf image recognition artificial intelligence is predicted to experience a significant upswing in the coming years, reaching a staggering $4.64 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.4%. This formidable growth during the forecast period can be linked to a rising wave of retail automation adoption, burgeoning use of computer vision in managing inventory, increased investments in AI-based analytics, a growing demand for real-time shelf monitoring, and an escalating need for an improved customer experience via visual recognition. Key trends for the forecast period include the advancement in real-time shelf monitoring and analytics, the emergence of edge-based image recognition for in-store automation, innovative combinations of vision and sales data through multimodal AI, improving SKU-level precision with the help of deep learning models, and the creation of seamless integration with retail execution and ERP platforms.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Shelf Image Recognition Artificial Intelligence Market?

The surge in the desire for automation in retail tasks is projected to boost the expansion of the shelf image recognition artificial intelligence market in the future. Retail operation automation signifies the incorporation of technology to perform retail duties effectively with a limited need for human input. The escalating need for this automation stems from the necessity to enhance operational effectiveness, as these automated systems decrease human effort, lessen mistakes, and increase real-time stock accuracy. Shelf image recognition artificial intelligence caters to this automation need by autonomously capturing and inspecting shelf images to monitor product availability, identify stock discrepancies, and ensure adherence to planograms without needing human involvement. For example, the US Census Bureau, a government statistics agency in the US, revealed in February 2024 that sales in e-commerce had achieved $1,118.7 billion in 2023, marking a 7.6% increase from 2022, underlining the growing digital retail action and heightened pressure on retailers to automate their operations. Hence, the rising demand for automation within retail operations is fueling the rise of the shelf image recognition artificial intelligence market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Shelf Image Recognition Artificial Intelligence Market?

Major players in the Shelf Image Recognition Artificial Intelligence Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Microsoft Corporation

• Amazon Web Services Inc.

• International Business Machines Corporation

• Oracle Corporation

• SAP SE

• VusionGroup

• Scandit AG

• YOOBIC Ltd.

• Focal Systems Inc.

• Vispera Information Technologies

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Shelf Image Recognition Artificial Intelligence Market?

Leading businesses in the domain of shelf image recognition artificial intelligence market are honing their focus on advancements and innovative approaches including advanced learning algorithms, AI-driven retail execution platforms, automated shelf audit systems, and expandable cloud-based analytics, in order to boost accuracy, efficiency and in-shop performance. The automated shelf audit systems use AI to evaluate shelf images, offering immediate insights that decrease manual audit needs and amplify stock visibility. For instance, in September 2023, Repsly Inc., a corporation based in the US that provides retail execution software, declared an upgrade in their AI image recognition abilities, backed by partners like ParallelDots. This technological upgrade permits field teams to carry out quicker, more precise shelf audits at an accuracy level exceeding 95%, resulting in a decrease in audit time by almost 50%. This efficiency enhancement and better shelf availability, in turn, aids consumer goods corporations to increase their sales performance and fine-tune their retail execution on a global scale.

How Is The Shelf Image Recognition Artificial Intelligence Market Segmented?

The shelf image recognition artificial intelligence market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Software, Hardware, Services

2) By Deployment Mode: On-Premises, Cloud

3) By Application: Retail Execution, Inventory Management, Planogram Compliance, Pricing Analysis, Promotion Tracking, Other Applications

4) By End-User: Supermarkets Or Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Pharmacies, Specialty Stores, Other End Users

Subsegments

1) By Software: Image Processing And Analysis Software, Machine Learning And Deep Learning Platforms, Data Management And Integration Tools, Computer Vision Frameworks, Cloud-Based Deployment Platforms

2) By Hardware: Cameras And Sensors, Edge Computing Devices, Processing Units, Storage Systems, Networking Equipment

3) By Services: System Integration Services, Installation And Maintenance Services, Training And Support Services, Consulting Services, Managed Services

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Shelf Image Recognition Artificial Intelligence Market?

In 2024, North America held the significant portion in the global market for shelf image recognition artificial intelligence. The region anticipated to experience the most rapid growth is Asia-Pacific. The market report for shelf image recognition artificial intelligence includes regions like Asia-Pacific, North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

