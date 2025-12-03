Smart Connected Assets And Operations Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Smart Connected Assets And Operations Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "What Is The Smart Connected Assets And Operations Market Size And Growth?

The market size for smart connected assets and operations has seen significant growth over the last few years. Predictions indicate a rise from $284.61 billion in 2024, to $321.65 billion in 2025, which equates to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.0%. This historical growth is largely due to the improving adoption of industrial IoT, escalating demand for predictive maintenance, an increase in manufacturing sector automation, a growing interest in operational efficiency, and an upward trend in demand for real-time data analytics.

In the coming years, there is a predicted swift expansion of the smart connected assets and operations market. The market size is projected to reach $517.79 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6%. This predicted upsurge during the forecast period is linked to the intensifying focus on digital transformation, the burgeoning adoption of 5G connectivity, rising investment in smart factories, and an amplified focus on sustainability and energy efficiency. Key trends during this forecast timeline encompass advancements in edge computing solutions, enhanced incorporation of AI and machine learning, growth in digital twin technologies, breakthroughs in IoT-enabled asset tracking, and progress in cloud-based operational platforms.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Smart Connected Assets And Operations Market?

The increasing focus on smart cities is anticipated to boost the advancement of the smart connected assets and operations market. Smart cities incorporate digital tech, data, and advanced infrastructure to raise living standards, intensify service effectiveness, and encourage sustainability. This amplified focus arises from swift urbanization, as cities search for innovative strategies to efficiently manage their infrastructure, resources, and population expansion. By incorporating digital tech into city infrastructure, smart connected assets and operations heighten both effectiveness and sustainability. These assets, which include systems such as intelligent street lighting, smart waste management, and linked transportation, facilitate the collection of real-time data and autonomous decision-making. For example, the number of smart cities rose to 141 in 2023 from previous years, as reported in April 2023 by the Switzerland-based academic institution, the International Institute for Management Development. Therefore, the amplified focus on smart cities is propelling the expansion of the smart connected assets and operations market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Smart Connected Assets And Operations Market?

Major players in the Smart Connected Assets And Operations Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Microsoft Corporation

• Meta Platforms Inc.

• Alibaba Group Holding Limited

• Amazon Web Services Inc.

• Siemens AG

• NVIDIA Corporation

• Rockwell Automation Inc.

• Dassault Systèmes SE

• Hexagon AB

• Autodesk Inc.

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Smart Connected Assets And Operations Market?

Major firms in the asset management and sustainability sector are prioritizing the creation of superior digital platforms such as zero-emission asset management platforms. These platforms serve to improve operational effectiveness, ramp up regulatory adherence, and cut down carbon emissions. These refer to all-inclusive software solutions which help businesses monitor, regulate, and report the environmental impacts and sustainability of their assets, aiding the shift towards net-zero goals. For instance, in November 2024, ROQIT, an AI-powered zero-emission asset management platform, was launched by Indian digital technology firm Aion-Tech Solutions, through its subsidiary ROQIT Greenfleet Digital Solutions, aimed at metamorphosing sustainable fleet operations. ROQIT is a cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution that offers real-time monitoring, anticipatory maintenance, and emissions tracking for a variety of assets, including cars, buses, trucks and trains. By integrating AI, IoT and data analytics, it allows for optimized route planning, improved operation efficiency, and assists companies in achieving carbon-neutral mobility and long-term sustainability goals.

How Is The Smart Connected Assets And Operations Market Segmented?

The smart connected assets and operations market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Solution Type: Asset Management, Operations Management, Field Service Management, Supply Chain Management

2) By Technology Type: Internet of Things, Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, Big Data Analytics

3) By Module: Hardware, (APM) Asset Performance Management Software And Platform, Services

4) By Deployment Type: On-Premises, Cloud-Based, Hybrid

5) By End Use Industry Type: Manufacturing, Healthcare, Transportation and Logistics, Energy And Utilities

Subsegments:

1) By Asset Management: Inventory Tracking, Equipment Monitoring, Lifecycle Management, Predictive Maintenance

2) By Operations Management: Workflow Automation, Performance Monitoring, Resource Allocation, Process Optimization

3) By Field Service Management: Service Scheduling, Work Order Management, Mobile Workforce Management, Remote Assistance

4) By Supply Chain Management: Demand Planning, Logistics Optimization, Supplier Collaboration, Order Fulfillment

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Smart Connected Assets And Operations Market?

In 2024, Asia-Pacific dominated the market for smart connected assets and operations, and it is also predicted to experience the fastest growth in the future. The global market report for smart connected assets and operations includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

