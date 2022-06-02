Hardware Support Services Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 12% Through 2026

Hardware Support Services Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Hardware Support Services Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the global hardware support services market size is expected to grow from $912.82 billion in 2021 to $1,035.10 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.4%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. As per TBRC’s hardware support services market research the market is expected to reach $1,636.36 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 12.1%. Governments around the world are investing in the creation of smart cities; this is expected to drive the demand for computer hardware products and subsequently hardware support services market during the forecast period.

The hardware support services market consists of sales of hardware support services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide hardware support services including computer and peripherals support services, storage and servers support services, networking support services and others. Hardware support services may be either a reactive support, preventive-based support, or proactive support.

Global Hardware Support Services Market Trends

Cloud software solutions have been gaining acceptance from companies across all industries as it eliminated the need for physical storage space required to deploy the software. The cloud is a software delivery method where a vendor hosts a software application in a remote server and customers can access it through the internet. As cloud computing services continue to grow, the demand for cloud data recovery solutions is gathering pace. Disaster recovery tools are particularly needed because the cloud stores data which is prone to cyber and malware attacks.

Global Hardware Support Services Market Segments

The global hardware support services market is segmented:

By Type: Computer and Peripherals Support Services, Storage and Servers Support Services, Networking Support Services, Other Hardware Support Services

By Mode: Online, Offline

By Warranty Type: In Warranty, Out of Warranty

By Geography: The global hardware support services market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Western Europe accounts for the largest share.

Hardware Support Services Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides hardware support services market overviews, hardware support services industry analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global hardware support services market, hardware support services global market share, hardware support services global market segments and geographies, hardware support services global market players, hardware support services global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The hardware support services global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Hardware Support Services Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Intel Corporation, Dxc Technology, telefonaktiebolaget lm ericsson, International Business Machines Corporation, Dell Technologies Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei, NEC Corporation, Fujitsu Ltd. and Accenture.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

