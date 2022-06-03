Free Insider VIP News with New www.HollywoodSentinel.com Newsletter

Dua Lipa, https://www.dualipa.com/ named one of the Best New Artists by www.HollywoodSentinel.com

Insider News about the Rich and Famous; Rock Stars, Movie Stars, and Sex Symbols now Comes out Free at the www.HollywoodSentinel.com VIP Newsletter.

LA Weather: Upper 70's to low 80's with good air expected all week. Just another day in paradise.” — Hollywood Sentinel

MALIBU, CALIFORNIA , USA , June 2, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Hollywood Sentinel VIP list is a free email newsletter emailed to those who sign up on the free entertainment site www.HollywoodSentinel.com . Featuring the latest breaking news in Hollywood, in all areas of the arts, The Hollywood Sentinel VIP List also at times includes invitations to movie premieres, VIP parties, art openings, concerts, and red carpets, and gives invaluable free advice to readers. It is emailed to subscribers approximately weekly, with at times daily updates. The following is a free sample of The Hollywood Sentinel VIP Newsletter.Hollywood Sentinel VIP List (June 3: Evening Edition, 2022)Tech NewsTech company GoDaddy has had numerous failures with downed servers lately. The last one was on June 1st 2022 for nearly 2 hours. It took 44 minutes for tech support to answer the phone, according to one webmaster.Fashion NewsChambre Syndicale de la Haute Couture: The Chambre Syndicale de la Haute Couture is pleased to announce that the provisional Official Calendar of the Haute Couture Week Fall/Winter 2022-2023 has been published. This season, 29 Houses are listed on the Official Calendar. The provisional Official Calendar includes 27 physical shows, 2 physical presentations (29 physical events). The formats are specified on the provisional Official Calendar. Paris Fashion Week kicks off July 4, with Christian Dior, among many others.Inspiration"The better you feel, emotionally, the more you are allowing your alignment with Source. The worse you feel, the more you are resisting Source. When no resistance is being offered by you, your natural state of alignment resumes—and so does the alignment between your cells and their Source." "The more good-feeling thoughts you focus upon, the more you allow the cells of your body to thrive. You will notice a marked improvement in clarity, agility, stamina, and vigor, for you are literally breathing your way to Well-Being, until chronic feelings of appreciation, love, eagerness, and joy will confirm that you have released all resistance and are now allowing Well-Being."--Excerpted from Getting into the Vortex Guided Meditation CD and User Guide on 11/1/10; Esther HicksMotion Picture Production NewsBruce Edwin Productions are now casting for their first feature film. The company, which has over 120 intellectual properties under its control, also has an animation trilogy as well as several other films now in development.Music NewsFor the month of June's best concerts in 2022, look at yesterday's Hollywood Sentinel VIP Newsletter, and subscribe to it for free by visiting www.HollywoodSentinel.com . For the month of July, Justin Bieber plays the Kia forum on the 3rd. The Summer Cyberpunk Ball takes place on July 9th at Don Quixote, LA. In Chicago on July 16th, the NEO Reunion takes place at Metro starting at 8pm. Back in LA, the Subhumans play Glass House in Pomona on the 22nd. Horsegirl and Dummy play at the Constitution Room at the Observatory in Santa Ana on the 23rd. On the 26th, Echo and the Bunnymen play The Theatre at the Ace Hotel. on the 28th, Banks rocks Lollapalooza in Chicago at Grant Park. On the 29th, Jewel plays with Train at 5 Point in Irvine. On the same date, Les Claypool from Primus plays the Ford in LA. Back at the Ford on the 30th, Michael Franti of Spearhead plays, and on the 31st, Beck and Thundercat open for the Red Hot Chili Peppers at Sofi Stadium.in August, we are already excited about Warpaint at the Ford on the 19th, and that same day, Peter Hook plays Metro in Chicago celebrating songs from Joy Division.Festival NewsIn August, Motley Crue plays So Fi Stadium on the 17th, and again on the 27th with Def Leppard, Poison, and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts. On the 28th, the Lost 80's Festival is Live at the Greek. In September, Goth on the Mountain happens at Six Flags Magic Mountain LA with Assemblage and TSOL among more. On the 17th and 18th, Primavera Sound LA happens at LA Historic State Park DTLA with NIN and Kim Gordon on the 17th, and Artic Monkeys, Girl in Red, and Amyl and the Sniffers on the 18th among others. Iron Maiden plays Honda Center in Anaheim on the 21st and 22nd--not really a festival, but wow, this will be a massive show. Covenant plays with numerous other bands on the 23rd we will cover more later, and at the Mayan DTLA, Front 242, Nitzer Ebb, Revolting Cocks, Kite, Cold Wave, and XLA play the 29th and the 30th.Kaskade in partnership with Festication, the promoter team between Disco Donnie Presents and Feyline, are proud to announce the debut of Kaskade’s Sun Soaked destination festival. Sun Soaked is set to take place at the Four Diamond Paradisus Resort and Four Diamond Fiesta Americana Condesa in Cancún, Mexico, December 16 - 18, 2022.Art NewsFirst it was at the Paramount Pictures Studio backlot, then it moved to some tents in Beverly Hills, and now, next year, the 2023 edition of Frieze Los Angeles will reportedly be at a large tent at the Santa Monica Airport. Which goes to show you, it's not the location that matters, it's who shows up. Frieze is always great.Artist Moira Cue is now represented by Starpower Management for her artwork. A prolific artist with paintings in the collections of Gallerist Bruce Lurie, billionaires Grant and Elena Cardone, and Madonna among more, Moira Cue attended the Masters Program of the School of the Art Institute of Chicago. She resides in Los Angeles. Visit: www.MoiraCue.com Breaking News: Hollywood Sentinel VIP Email ListSign up free for the Hollywood Sentinel VIP newsletter at www.HollywoodSentinel.com www.HollywoodSentinel.com features "only" the good news, and reports on all areas of the arts including music, film, art, fashion, and more. Reach the stars! Advertising, contact: 310-226-7176.

Artist Flashback: "Last Dance" Official Video by Dua Lipa. https://www.dualipa.com/ Dua Lipa, named one of the Best New Artists by www.HollywoodSentinel.com