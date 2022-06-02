Submit Release
News Search

There were 932 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,423 in the last 365 days.

The global dental implants and prosthesis market to reach USD 8.91 billion by 2028

Market Research Reports Inc.

Currently dental implants and prosthesis market is dominated by Straumann, Danaher, Dentsply, Zimmer, Biomet, Henry Schein etc.

LEWES, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dental Implant is an artificial tooth root that is placed into the jaw to hold a replacement tooth or bridge. A dental prosthesis may be held in place by connecting to teeth or dental implants, by suction, or by being held passively by surrounding muscles. The providers usually offer one system with one comprehensive kit that can be used for all indications and a unique portfolio of different materials and surfaces, including groundbreaking technologies.

The Global Dental Implants and Prosthesis market size is estimated to be worth USD 5.31 billion in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 8.91 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

Global dental implants and prosthesis main players include Straumann, Danaher, Dentsply, Zimmer, Biomet, Henry Schein, Osstem, Dentium, GC, etc. Europe is the largest market, with a share of over 40%. As for the types of products, it can be divided into dental implants, dental prosthetics and others. The most common product is endosteal implants, with a share of over 80%. In terms of applications, it is widely used in hospital and dental clinic. Dental clinic is the largest application, holding a share of over 60%.

Market Players Covered in this report are:
• Straumann
• Danaher
• Dentsply
• Zimmer Biomet
• Henry Schein
• Osstem
• Dentium
• GC
• DIO
• Neobiotech
• Kyocera Medical
• Keystone Dental
• Southern Implant
• Bicon
• Dyna Dental
• B & B Dental
• BEGO
• Huaxi Dental Implant

Order this report: https://www.marketresearchreports.com/mrrpb5/global-dental-implants-and-prosthesis-market-insights-and-forecast-2028
Search More Reports Like This: https://www.marketresearchreports.com/search/site/dental

For Tailor-made research services please visit: Custom Market Research

About Market Research Reports, Inc.
Market Research Reports® Inc. is the world's largest store offering quality market research, SWOT analysis, competitive intelligence, and industry reports. We help Fortune 500 to Start-Ups with the latest market research reports on global &regional markets which comprise key industries, leading market players, new products, and the latest industry analysis & trends.

Sudeep Chakravarty
Market Research Reports Inc.
+1 302-703-9904
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

The global dental implants and prosthesis market to reach USD 8.91 billion by 2028

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.