The global dental implants and prosthesis market to reach USD 8.91 billion by 2028
Currently dental implants and prosthesis market is dominated by Straumann, Danaher, Dentsply, Zimmer, Biomet, Henry Schein etc.LEWES, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dental Implant is an artificial tooth root that is placed into the jaw to hold a replacement tooth or bridge. A dental prosthesis may be held in place by connecting to teeth or dental implants, by suction, or by being held passively by surrounding muscles. The providers usually offer one system with one comprehensive kit that can be used for all indications and a unique portfolio of different materials and surfaces, including groundbreaking technologies.
The Global Dental Implants and Prosthesis market size is estimated to be worth USD 5.31 billion in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 8.91 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period 2022-2028.
Global dental implants and prosthesis main players include Straumann, Danaher, Dentsply, Zimmer, Biomet, Henry Schein, Osstem, Dentium, GC, etc. Europe is the largest market, with a share of over 40%. As for the types of products, it can be divided into dental implants, dental prosthetics and others. The most common product is endosteal implants, with a share of over 80%. In terms of applications, it is widely used in hospital and dental clinic. Dental clinic is the largest application, holding a share of over 60%.
Market Players Covered in this report are:
• Straumann
• Danaher
• Dentsply
• Zimmer Biomet
• Henry Schein
• Osstem
• Dentium
• GC
• DIO
• Neobiotech
• Kyocera Medical
• Keystone Dental
• Southern Implant
• Bicon
• Dyna Dental
• B & B Dental
• BEGO
• Huaxi Dental Implant
