Global Filter Material Test Bench Market to Reach USD 309.9 Million by 2028
The filter material test bench market is dominated by companies such as Standard International Group (HK), Qinsun, TSI, Palas GmbH, Honri Airclean Suzhou) etc.LEWES, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A filter material test, also known as a filter material testing workbench, is a place where one can verify the correctness or soundness of Non-woven Filter Material, Glass Fiber Filter Material, Novel Filter Material, Other, etc.
The filter material test bench can be used with a DEHS aerosol generator or NaCl aerosol generator or the atmosphere of a variety of filters, medical masks, and a variety of protective equipment resistance, flow, efficiency, and other performance determination. Most test bench offers a user-friendly design, and simple operation, easy to use, for a wide range of features. It can instantly provide complete data parameters to the sample.
Manufacturers use new light scattering spectrometers for clear and reliable determination of the aerosol concentration and the particle size, this helps a clear determination of the fraction separation efficiency can be ensured.
New functionality such as mass flow controllers are used to control the volume flow; it automatically monitors and controls via the filter test software. The integrated sensor data such as the volume flow and differential pressure at the filter are also recorded automatically during the filter test.
According to our latest study, the Global Filter Material Test Bench market size was USD 201.46 million in 2021, and the market size will reach USD 309.9 million in 2028, with a CAGR of 5.98% during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The report offers Segmentation by breakdown data from 2016 to 2021 and a forecast to 2028
• Non-woven Filter Material
• Glass Fiber Filter Material
• Novel Filter Material
• Other
Companies Covered in Reports are:
• Standard International Group (HK)
• Qinsun
• TSI
• Palas GmbH
• Honri Airclean Technology(Suzhou) Co.Ltd.
• HJCLEAN TECH
• Sothis
