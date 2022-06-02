Westminster Barracks / Criminal DLS and Excessive Speed

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B1003374

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Zachary Trocki

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 06/01/22 @ 1853 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Saxons River Road, Rockingham, Vermont

VIOLATION: Criminal DLS and Excessive Speed

ACCUSED: Clifford A. Wilson

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Athens, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 06/01/22 at approximately 1838 hours, Vermont State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop on a vehicle being operated by Clifford A. Wilson of Athens for excessive speed. Further investigation revealed that Wilson’s Vermont driver’s license was criminally suspended.

Wilson was arrested and transported to the Westminster Barracks for processing. Wilson was released with a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division, on 06/28/22 at 1:00 PM to answer to the charges of Criminal DLS or Excessive Speed.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 06/28/2022

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: Yes

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.