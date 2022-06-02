Westminster Barracks / Criminal DLS and Excessive Speed
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B1003374
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Zachary Trocki
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 06/01/22 @ 1853 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Saxons River Road, Rockingham, Vermont
VIOLATION: Criminal DLS and Excessive Speed
ACCUSED: Clifford A. Wilson
AGE: 28
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Athens, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 06/01/22 at approximately 1838 hours, Vermont State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop on a vehicle being operated by Clifford A. Wilson of Athens for excessive speed. Further investigation revealed that Wilson’s Vermont driver’s license was criminally suspended.
Wilson was arrested and transported to the Westminster Barracks for processing. Wilson was released with a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division, on 06/28/22 at 1:00 PM to answer to the charges of Criminal DLS or Excessive Speed.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 06/28/2022
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division
MUG SHOT: Yes
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.