DOH News Release: DOH issues Notice of Violation, $240,000 fine to Marine Corps Base Hawaii for unauthorized wastewater discharge

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Health (DOH) cited Marine Corps Base Hawaii for unauthorized wastewater discharge from its Kaneohe Bay Water Reclamation Facility. The Marine Corps was ordered to pay a $240,250.00 penalty and take corrective action to upgrade its wastewater treatment system.

“The Marine Corps’ actions demonstrate a disregard for protecting our precious ocean waters,” said Kathleen Ho, Deputy Director of Environmental Health. “We will continue to hold violators accountable and protect public health and the environment.”

Marine Corps Base Hawaii operates the Kaneohe Bay Water Reclamation Facility, which discharges treated wastewater to the ocean. The Marine Corps discharged enterococci bacteria above permit limits on numerous occasions between August 2020 and February 2022. The Marine Corps also failed to notify DOH of exceedances in a timely manner.

DOH’s Notice of Violation orders the Marine Corps to pay a $240,250.00 penalty and upgrade the Kaneohe Bay Water Reclamation Facility to include disinfection of final effluent. The plan to upgrade the facility must be submitted to DOH for review and approval.

DOH was informed that the Marine Corps submitted a request for a contested case hearing. A hearing date is pending.

