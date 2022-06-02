Watch Brad Pistole's Interview With Ed Slott In Kansas City, May 10th, 2022
Brad Pistole, the host of Safe Money Radio, interviews America's IRA Expert, Ed Slott.OZARK, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brad Pistole, host of Safe Money Radio and CEO of Trinity Insurance & Financial Services, in Ozark, MO recently interviewed America's IRA Expert, Ed Slott, in Kansas City, MO on May 10th, 2022. Ed is a CPA, a best-selling author, and the founder of Ed Slott's Elite IRA Advisor Group (www.irahelp.com). He is also the host of "Ed Slott's Retirement Freedom" now airing on Public Television all across the U.S.
During the interview, Brad and Ed talked about various retirement-related topics including IRAs, 401ks, and tax-deferred retirement plans. They discussed the Secure Act, RMD's, and different types of guaranteed lifetime income, such as pensions and annuities. They also discussed Brad Pistole's latest best-selling book, "Bulletproof: The Safe and Secure Retirement Income Plan." Ed Slott wrote the foreword for Brad's book, which was released on Amazon in August of 2021. They also discuss Ed's latest book, "The New Retirement Savings Time Bomb."
Brad Pistole is a Certified Financial Fiduciary®, a Certified Annuity Specialist®, and an Ed Slott Master Elite IRA Advisor Group member (2010-2022). For more information about ways to develop a safe and secure retirement income plan, visit www.guaranteedsafemoney.com or call Brad Pistole at 417-581-9222. You can also watch the interview with Brad and Ed at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JHPOVtHYrM4&t=297s
