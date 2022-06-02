Submit Release
News Search

There were 932 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,424 in the last 365 days.

Watch Brad Pistole's Interview With Ed Slott In Kansas City, May 10th, 2022

Brad Pistole, the host of Safe Money Radio, interviews America's IRA Expert, Ed Slott.

OZARK, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brad Pistole, host of Safe Money Radio and CEO of Trinity Insurance & Financial Services, in Ozark, MO recently interviewed America's IRA Expert, Ed Slott, in Kansas City, MO on May 10th, 2022. Ed is a CPA, a best-selling author, and the founder of Ed Slott's Elite IRA Advisor Group (www.irahelp.com). He is also the host of "Ed Slott's Retirement Freedom" now airing on Public Television all across the U.S. 

During the interview, Brad and Ed talked about various retirement-related topics including IRAs, 401ks, and tax-deferred retirement plans. They discussed the Secure Act, RMD's, and different types of guaranteed lifetime income, such as pensions and annuities. They also discussed Brad Pistole's latest best-selling book, "Bulletproof: The Safe and Secure Retirement Income Plan." Ed Slott wrote the foreword for Brad's book, which was released on Amazon in August of 2021. They also discuss Ed's latest book, "The New Retirement Savings Time Bomb." 

Brad Pistole is a Certified Financial Fiduciary®, a Certified Annuity Specialist®, and an Ed Slott Master Elite IRA Advisor Group member (2010-2022). For more information about ways to develop a safe and secure retirement income plan, visit www.guaranteedsafemoney.com or call Brad Pistole at 417-581-9222. You can also watch the interview with Brad and Ed at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JHPOVtHYrM4&t=297s

Brad Pistole
Trinity Insurance & Financial Services
+1 417-581-9222
brad@guaranteedsafemoney.com

You just read:

Watch Brad Pistole's Interview With Ed Slott In Kansas City, May 10th, 2022

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Insurance Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.