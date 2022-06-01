Submit Release
Community health centre opens in the Westshore

CANADA, June 1 - Leah Hollins, board chair, Island Health –

“The Westshore Community Health Centre is a testament to the power of partnerships and the effectiveness of team-based care. This wonderful facility, helmed by a dedicated team of health-care professionals, will provide Western Communities residents with better access to primary health-care services that are culturally safe and patient-centred.”

Shawna Adams, board chair, Pacific Centre Family Services Association –

"Pacific Centre Family Services Association provides a range of mental-health counselling and support services for the most vulnerable children, youth, adults and families in our community. We are excited to extend these services to integrate the Westshore Community Health Centre. In order to reach this milestone, we have developed extensive community partnerships and have been a leading force in community improvement, involvement and collaboration, which we will continue to leverage to advocate for additional services in our community."

Dr. Ramneek Dosanjh, president, Doctors of BC –

“We look forward to the integration of the Westshore Community Health Centre within primary care networks to provide more timely access to health-care services while supporting those important long-term relationships and continuity of care that result in better health outcomes for patients.”

Dr. Randal Mason, co-chair, South Island Division of Family Practice –

“The Westshore Community Health Centre is a great example of collaboration between government and community organizations to develop a care system for people who face barriers or need additional support beyond what may be offered in a traditional family practice. The South Island Division of Family Practice is thankful for this much-needed resource within our Western Communities Primary Care Network.”

