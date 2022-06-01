Submit Release
Bridge rehabilitation maintains safe, efficient travel

CANADA, June 1 - The Bell Irving River Bridge No. 1 will undergo rehabilitation to ensure continued safe, reliable travel in northwestern B.C.

“The Bell Irving River Bridge provides an essential link for the people in the region by connecting communities in northwestern B.C.,” said Nathan Cullen, MLA for Stikine, on behalf of Rob Fleming, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure. “This infrastructure investment will also ensure certainty for the industries that use the Highway 37 corridor, including forestry, mining and ecotourism industries that are vital to the economic prosperity of the region.”

The Province is investing $7.85 million to rehabilitate the bridge. The contract for the work has been awarded to Surespan Construction Ltd.

The work will prevent deterioration and extend the life of the bridge, which is on Highway 37 (Stewart-Cassiar Highway) approximately 30 kilometres north of Meziadin Junction. The rehabilitation will replace the entire steel deck and structural steel span components that support the deck and upper structure of the existing bridge.

“The remediation of this bridge is important to the communities along the Highway 37 corridor,” said Dave Brocklebank, Electoral Area D director, Regional District Kitimat-Stikine. “It’s especially important for the remote Indigenous communities in the region that rely on the highway and bridge to get to work, attend school and government business, receive medical services and travel.”

The current two-lane steel-stringer side-span bridge was built in 1967 and spans 111 metres across the Bell Irving River.

Construction is scheduled to begin this summer and is expected to be complete by the end of the year. Drivers can expect single-lane alternating traffic during construction and are asked to drive according to conditions, obey traffic personnel and signs, and observe posted speed limits.

For up-to-date road closure information, check www.DriveBC.ca or follow @DriveBC on Twitter.

