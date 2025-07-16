New wildlife management area protects more of Great Bear Sea

CANADA, July 16 - The Province, in collaboration with partner First Nations, has protected 1,450 hectares of critical ecosystems in the Great Bear Sea.

“The Great Bear Sea is home to some of the richest ecosystems in the world, and together with First Nations, we’re conserving these important areas that support biodiversity, community well-being and economic prosperity for coastal communities,” said Randene Neill, Minister of Water, Land and Resource Stewardship. “In doing so, we continue our partnership with nature. I thank the Gitga’at First Nation and Gitxaała Nation for their efforts in making co-governance possible.”

This newest wildlife management area (WMA) covers the north coast’s Kishkosh and Kitkiata inlets, southeast of Prince Rupert. It includes habitat for humpback whales, wild salmon and overwintering and migratory seabirds and shorebirds, as well as eelgrass meadows and kelp beds that help support these key species. The area also includes ecologically and culturally important sites and supports food security for First Nations and coastal communities, as the inlets are also home to groundfish, bivalves, crabs and prawns.

“The Marine Protected Area Network is designed for and by the people of the coast to protect and conserve these important resources to grow our local economies, enhance culture and biodiversity, and develop the tools to become more self-reliant,” said Christine Smith Martin, CEO, Coastal First Nations-Great Bear Initiative. “Coastal First Nations-Great Bear Initiative is honoured to support its member Nations in the establishment of their marine protected areas. These marine protected areas are integral to advancing a healthy and sustainable future for the coast, including abundant fisheries and healthy marine ecosystems that support the needs of all British Columbians.”

The WMA advances progress of B.C.’s first Coastal Marine Strategy, released in July 2024, and fulfils a recommendation from the 2023 Marine Protected Area Network Action Plan for the Great Bear Sea. Endorsed by 15 First Nations, Canada and the Province, the action plan recommended conservation objectives for marine protected areas in the Northern Shelf Bioregion and links together efforts to manage biodiverse environments from northern Vancouver Island to the southern Alaska border.

Next steps for the partner First Nations and the Province include co-developing a management plan for the WMA. Together, they will manage the area collaboratively and work to maintain the conservation objectives for the area, while balancing commercial and public use. Further public and stakeholder engagement is anticipated during the management planning phase.

Quotes:

Tamara Davidson, Minister of Environment and Parks and MLA for North Coast-Haida Gwaii –

“B.C.’s beautiful coastlines are part of what makes this land so special, and I am blessed to live near one of the most unique, the Great Bear Sea. Through meaningful partnership with the Gitga’at First Nation and Gitxaała Nation, this Wildlife Management Area will chart a path forward for stewardship of these waters, ensuring humpback whales, salmon and numerous other fish and birds can continue to thrive now and into the future.”

Christine Boyle, Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation –

“This partnership is helping to protect marine ecosystems, cultural sites and food security in the vital Great Bear Sea region. Together with the Gitga’at First Nation and Gitxaała Nations who have stewarded these areas since time immemorial, we are collaboratively working to ensure the rich ecological and cultural legacies of these important areas remain for future generations.”

Quick Facts:

Conservation and management of fish, wildlife and their habitats are the priority in a WMA management plan, which may also support limited or modified resource-based activities if compatible with conservation objectives.

Public and stakeholder engagement in the planning phase of the Marine Protected Area Network Action Plan included direct input from representatives of 17 sectors, including coastal forestry, commercial tourism, aquaculture, and local government and members of the public, from 2015-22.

The designation of this WMA does not affect any existing approvals or authorizations.

Learn More:

To learn more about the work of Coastal First Nations, visit:

https://coastalfirstnations.ca

To read about the importance of wildlife management areas, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/environment/plants-animals-ecosystems/wildlife/wildlife-habitats/conservation-lands/wma

To find out about Marine Protected Area Network partners’ plan to protect British Columbia’s North Coast, visit: https://news.gov.bc.ca/stories/marine-protected-area-network-partners-endorse-plan-to-protect-british-columbias-north-coast

To get a summary of MPA Network Action Plan, visit: https://www.dfo-mpo.gc.ca/oceans/publications/nsb-mpan-ramp-bpn/index-eng.html