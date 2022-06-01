Governor Newsom Announces Appointments

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Trelynd D.J. Bradley, 29, of Los Angeles, has been appointed Deputy Director of Sustainable Freight and Supply Chain Development at the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development, where he has served as Senior Business Development Specialist since 2019. Bradley was a Policy Analyst at the Governor’s Office of Planning and Research from 2018 to 2019, where he served as an Executive Fellow with the Capital Fellows Program from 2017 to 2018. He was a Staff Assistant in the Hemet Office of Congressman Raul Ruiz from 2016 to 2017, Business Manager for Black Cat Fireworks from 2010 to 2017 and a Policy Intern for Los Angeles World Airports in 2015 and for the Ontario International Airport Authority in 2016. Bradley is a member of the University of California, Riverside Alumni Association and the Capital Fellows Alumni Association. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $126,552. Bradley is a Democrat.

Rohimah Moly, 46, of Sacramento, has been appointed Deputy Director for Energy and Climate at the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development. Moly has been an Associate at Caliber Strategies since 2020. She was a Special Assistant at the California Public Utilities Commission from 2017 to 2020 and Deputy Commissioner for Legislation at the California Department of Business Oversight from 2014 to 2016. Moly was Director of Legislative Affairs at the California State Treasurer’s Office from 2012 to 2014, where she was a Special Assistant from 2007 to 2012. She held various positions on the campaigns for Lockyer for Attorney General and Lockyer for State Treasurer from 2001 to 2006. Moly is a Board Member of the Asian Pacific Youth Leadership Project. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $145,008. Moly is a Democrat.

Nicole Cropper, 41, of Sacramento, has been appointed Deputy Director for Justice, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion at the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. Cropper has been Special Assistant in the Office of the Commission at the California Public Utilities Commission since 2020. She was Assistant to Commissioner Clifford Rechtschaffen at the California Public Utilities Commission from 2019 to 2020. She was an Executive Fellow with the Capitol Fellows Program at the Department of Health Care Services from 2018 to 2019. Cropper was Co-owner of The Loving Owl – A Nail Sanctuary from 2014 to 2018, Manager and Nail Technician at Lulu’s A Nail Boutique from 2008 to 2014 and a Paralegal at The Law Office of Leah Clifton Calica from 2015 to 2016. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $142,008. Cropper is a Democrat.

Audrey Dow, 47, of Hacienda Heights, has been appointed to the California Student Aid Commission. Dow has been Senior Vice President at the Campaign for College Opportunity since 2009. She was a Consultant for National Policy Partners and Strategic Allies at the Annie E. Casey Foundation in 2008. Dow was Programs and Policy Director at Hispanas Organized for Political Equity from 2002 to 2007. She was Special Assistant to the Secretary at the State of California Business Transportation and Housing Agency from 1999 to 2002. Dow was a Client Services Representative at Contreras-Sweet Communications from 1997 to 1999. She was a Construction Project Manager at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels, Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Los Angeles from 1996 to 1997. Dow is a member of the Board of Directors for the Alliance for a Better Community and Excelencia in Education. She earned a Master of Public Affairs degree in Public Affairs from Princeton University. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Dow is a Democrat.

Diana Aguilar-Cruz, 20, of Baldwin Park, has been appointed to the California State University Board of Trustees. Aguilar-Cruz is Member and Co-Founder of Nezahualcoyotl Volunteer Based Organization. She was Officer of Academic Affairs at Associated Students, Inc., Cal Poly Pomona, from 2021 to 2022. Aguilar-Cruz is a member and Student Advisor at Hermanas Unidas Association. She is a member of INSAN for Humanity and Research in Gestational Diabetes, the Delta Epsilon Mu Inc. Conference Committee, Research in Alzheimers Disease and the Pre-Medicine Organization. This position does not require Senate confirmation, the compensation is $100 per diem, and the term begins July 1, 2022. Aguilar-Cruz is not registered to vote.

