Governor Newsom announces appointments 7.20.26

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Rafael Acevedo, of Imperial County, has been appointed Associate Director, Region IV of the Division of Adult Institutions at the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Acevedo has been the Warden at Richard Donovan State Prison since 2026, where he was the Acting Warden from 2024 to 2026. He held multiple positions at Calipatria State Prison from 1998 to 2003, including Chief Deputy Warden, Associate Warden, Correctional Captain, Correctional Counselor II, Correctional Counselor I, Correctional Officer and Vocational Instructor. This position requires Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $209,292. Acevedo is registered without a party preference.

David Yee, of Granite Bay, has been reappointed to the Commission on Asian and Pacific Islander American Affairs, where he has been serving since 2022. Yee has been Chair of the Board of Sutter Medical Group since 2026, Director of Philanthropy at Sutter Health, Greater Sacramento Division since 2025, and Director of Urology and Genitourinary Oncology Services at Sutter Roseville Medical Center since 2013, where he has also been a Urologist and Urologic Oncologist since 2011. He has been Associate Dean and Associate Professor of Clinical Medicine, California Northstate University since 2022 and Clinical Instructor at University of California, Davis School of Medicine since 2022. Yee was a Clinical Instructor at Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center from 2008 to 2011. He is President at Sierra Foothills Medical Society, Director at Sierra Community Medical Foundation Board, Director at the California State Railroad Museum Foundation Board, Member of the Board of Trustees of the Sacramento Zoo, and Member of the Sacramento Yee Family Association, American Urological Association, Society of Urologic Oncology, California Medical Association and the Asian Pacific American Public Affairs Association. Yee earned a Doctor of Medicine degree from University of California, Davis, Master of Public Health degree from University of California, Berkeley and a Bachelor of Science degree in Biological Sciences from University of California, Davis. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Yee is a Republican.

Tomiquia Moss, of Oakland, has been appointed to the California Interagency Executive Council on Homelessness. Moss has been Secretary of the California Housing and Homelessness Agency 2026. She was Secretary of the Business, Consumer Services, and Housing Agency since 2024. Moss was Founder and Chief Executive Officer of All Home from 2019 to 2024. She was Chief Executive Officer of Hamiliton Families from 2017 to 2019. Moss was Chief of Staff for the City of Oakland Mayor’s Office from 2015 to 2017. She was Executive Director of HOPE SF within the San Francisco Mayor’s Office from 2013 to 2015. Moss earned a Master of Public Administration degree from Golden Gate University and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science and Government from Ohio Wesleyan University. This position does not require Senate Confirmation and there is no compensation. Moss is a Democrat.

Kimberley Johnson, of Sacramento, has been appointed to the California Interagency Executive Council on Homelessness. Johnson has been Secretary of the California Health and Human Services Agency since 2024. She held multiple roles at the California Department of Social Services from 2015 to 2024, including Director, Deputy Director, Branch Chief for CalWORKs and Branch Chief for Child Care and Refugee Programs. Johnson was Public Policy Director at the California Child Care Resource and Referral Network from 2012 to 2015. She was Manager of the California Early Childhood Mentor Program at the City College of San Francisco from 2009 to 2012. Johnson was Director of Program and Training at the Parent Services Project from 2007 to 2010. She was Program Director at the Children’s Network of Solano County from 1999 to 2007. Johnson earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Social Welfare from the University of California, Berkeley. This position does not require Senate Confirmation and there is no compensation. Johnson is a Democrat.

Jeffrey Macomber, of Sacramento, has been appointed to the California Interagency Executive Council on Homelessness. Macomber has been Secretary at the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation since 2022, where he was Undersecretary of Operations from 2020 to 2022 and Undersecretary of Administration from 2019 to 2020. He was Director of Corrections Services at California Correctional Health Care Services from 2019 to 2020. Macomber was Deputy Director of Facility Support in the Division of Adult Institutions at the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation from 2016 to 2018. He held multiple positions at the California State Prison of Sacramento from 2008 to 2016, including Warden, Chief Deputy Warden and Associate Warden. Macomber was Associate Warden at the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation from 2004 to 2008. He was Correctional Business Manager at Richard A. McGee Correctional Training Center from 2000 to 2004. Macomber held multiple positions at the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation from 1994 to 2000 including Staff Services Manager and Associate Governmental Program Analyst. He was Correctional Officer at Ironwood State Prison from 1993 to1994. Macomber earned a Bachelor of Arts on Public Administration and Criminal Justice from California State University, Chico. This position does not require Senate Confirmation and there is no compensation. Macomber is a Republican.

Lindsey Sin, of Sacramento, has been appointed to the California Interagency Executive Council on Homelessness. Sin has been Secretary of the California Department of Veterans Affairs since 2023, where she was Deputy Secretary of Communications from 2020 to 2023 and Deputy Secretary of Women Veterans Affairs from 2011 to 2020. She was a Veterans Benefits Advisor at California State University, Sacramento from 2010 to 2011. Sin was Lead Veterans Affairs Coordinator at American River College from 2008 to 2010. She served as a Cryptologic Technician Interpretive in the Arabic language at the rank of Petty Officer First Class with Naval Aviation Warfare and Naval Aircrew designations in the U.S. Navy from 1997 to 2005. Sin earned a Master of Business Administration degree in Entrepreneurship from Drexel University and a Bachelor of Arts degree in History from California State University, Sacramento. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Sin is a Democrat.

Gustavo Velasquez, of Sacramento, has been appointed to the California Interagency Executive Council on Homelessness. Velasquez has been Director at the Department of Housing and Community Development since 2020. He was Senior Director at the Urban Institute from 2017 to 2020. Velasquez was Assistant Secretary for the Office of Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity at the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development from 2014 to 2017. He was executive director at the Latino Economic Development Center from 2013 to 2014. Velasquez was Director of the Office of Human Rights at Government of the District of Columbia from 2007 to 2013. He was Director of Office of Latino Affairs at Government of the District of Columbia from 2003 to 2006. Velasquez was Director of Operations at Congreso de Latinos Unidos Inc. from 2001 to 2003. He earned a Master of Public Administration degree from the University of Pennsylvania. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Velasquez is a Democrat.

Caroline Thomas Jacobs, of El Cerrito, has been appointed to the California Interagency Executive Council on Homelessness. Thomas Jacobs has been Director at California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services since 2026. She was Director of California’s Office of Energy Infrastructure Safety from 2021 to 2026. Thomas Jacobs was Director of the Wildlife Safety Division at the California Public Utilities Commission from 2019 to 2021. Thomas Jacobs held multiple positions in the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services from 2014 to 2019, including Chief of Response Headquarters Operations, and Statewide Data Sharing Coordinator within the State Threat Assessment Center. She was Regional Project Manager for the Bay Area Urban Area Security Initiative from 2013 to 2014. Thomas Jacobs was East Bay Hub Planner within the Emergency Services Division at the Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff in 2013. She was an Emergency Preparedness Independent Consultant from 2010 to 2013. Thomas Jacobs was Senior Manager for Worldwide Apple Retail Service at Apple, Inc from 1999 to 2007. Thomas Jacobs earned a Master of Arts degree in Women’s Studies from San Francisco State University and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Women’s Studies from Hamilton College. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Thomas Jacobs is a Democrat.

Dina El-Tawansy, of San Leandro, has been appointed to the California Interagency Executive Council on Homelessness. El- Tawansy has been Director at the California Department of Transportation since 2025, where she has held multiple positions since 1998, including District 4 Director, District 4 Acting Director, District 4 Chief Deputy Director, District 12 Deputy Director of Operations and Maintenance, Acting Assistant Divisions Chief of Program and Project Management, Regional Project Manager, Project Manager, and Regional Engineer. She earned a Master of Science degree in Construction Management from California State University, Long Beach and a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from California Polytechnic State University, Pomona. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. El-Tawansy is a Democrat.

Kimberly Rutledge, of Sacramento, has been appointed to the California Interagency Executive Council on Homelessness. Rutledge has been Director of the Department of Rehabilitation since 2025, where she was Deputy Director of Legislation and Communications from 2022 to 2025. She held several positions at the California Department of Social Services from 2016 to 2022, including Chief of the Adult Programs Policy and Quality Assurance Branch and Adult Protective Services Program Liaison. Rutledge held several positions at United Domestic Workers of America, AFSCME Local 3930 between 2012 and 2016, including Budget and Policy Analyst and Assistant Legislative Director. She was an Independent Policy Consultant at the County Welfare Directors Association of California from 2011 to 2012. Rutledge was a Sweeney Graduate Intern on Disability Policy at the National Academy of Social Insurance in 2011. She was a Graduate Policy Intern at the Disability Community Resource Center from 2010 to 2011. Rutledge was a News Copy Editor at the Sacramento Bee from 2005 to 2009. She is a member of the National Academy of Social Insurance. Rutledge earned a Master of Social Welfare degree from the University of California, Los Angeles and a Bachelor of Journalism degree from the University of Missouri, Columbia. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Rutledge is a Democrat.

Stephanie Clendenin, of Sacramento, has been appointed to the California Interagency Executive Council on Homelessness. Clendenin has been Director at the Department of State Hospitals since 2019, where she was Acting Director from 2018 to 2019 and Chief Deputy Director from 2015 to 2018. She held multiple positions at the Office of Statewide Health Planning and Development from 2009 to 2015, including Chief Deputy Director, Acting Director, Acting Chief Deputy Director, and Chief Information Officer and Deputy Director. Clendenin was Interim Executive Director of the Health Professions Education Foundation from 2006 to 2007. She was Staff Services Manager at the Healthcare Workforce and Community Development Division in the Office of Statewide Health Planning and Development in 2006. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Clendenin is registered without party preference.

Jennifer Troia, of Sacramento, has been appointed to the California Interagency Executive Council on Homelessness. Troia has served as Director at the California Department of Social Services since 2024, where she was Chief Deputy Director from 2020 to 2024. She was a Principal Consultant at the Joint Legislative Budget Committee from 2018 to 2019. Troia was a Policy Advisor and Principal Consultant in the Office of California State Senate President Pro Tempore Kevin de Leon from 2014 to 2017. She held multiple positions at the California State Senate Committee on Budget and Fiscal Review from 2009 to 2014, including Deputy Staff Director and Principal Consultant. Troia was a Principal Consultant for the California State Assembly Committee on Human Services from 2008 to 2009. She was Director of Advocacy at the California Court Appointed Special Advocates Association from 2006 to 2008. Troia was an Equal Justice Works Fellow and Attorney at the Youth Law Center from 2004 to 2006. She earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of California, Berkeley School of Law and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Administration from the University of Florida. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Troia is a Democrat.

Michelle Baass, of Sacramento, has been appointed to the California Interagency Executive Council on Homelessness. Baass has been Director of the California Department of Health Care Services since 2021. She was Undersecretary of the California Health and Human Services Agency from 2018 to 2021. Baass was Deputy Secretary of the Office of Program and Fiscal Affairs at the California Health and Human Services Agency from 2017 to 2018. She was Deputy Director and Principal Consultant at the California State Senate Committee on Budget and Fiscal Review from 2012 to 2017. Baass was Deputy Director and Principal Consultant at the California State Senate Office of Research from 2008 to 2012. She was Senior Fiscal and Policy Analyst at the California Legislative Analyst’s Office from 2004 to 2008. Baass was Manager and Consultant at Accenture from 1996 to 2004. She earned a Master of Public Policy and Administration degree from California State University, Sacramento and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Government and German from the University of Notre Dame. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Baass is a Democrat.

Christina Snider-Ashtari, of Davis, has been appointed to the California Interagency Executive Council on Homelessness. Snider-Ashtari has been Tribal Affairs Secretary at the Office of California Governor Gavin Newsom since 2022, where she has been Tribal Advisor since 2019. She was Executive Secretary at the California Native American Heritage Commission from 2018 to 2021. Snider-Ashtari was Tribal Advisor at the Office of Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. from 2018 to 2019. She was Of Counsel at Ceiba Legal, LLP, from 2016 to 2017. Snider-Ashtari was Staff Attorney at the National Congress of American Indians from 2015 to 2016. She is a citizen of the Dry Creek Rancheria Band of Pomo Indians. Snider-Ashtari earned a Juris Doctor degree and a Bachelor of Arts degree in History from University of California, Los Angeles. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Snider-Ashtari is a Democrat.

Erica Pan, of Oakland, has been appointed to the California Interagency Executive Council on Homelessness. Pan has been Director at the California Department of Public Health since 2025, where she was Deputy Director at the Center for Infectious Diseases and State Epidemiologist at the California Department of Public Health from 2020 to 2025 and Acting State Health Officer in 2020. She has been a Clinical Professor in the Department of Pediatrics, Division of Pediatric Infectious Diseases at the University of California, San Francisco since 2015. Pan was Interim Health Officer at Alameda County Public Health Department from 2018 to 2020. She was Director of the Division of Communicable Disease Control & Prevention at Alameda County Public Health Department from 2011 to 2020. Pan was Director of Public Health Emergency Preparedness & Response at San Francisco Department of Public Health in 2011. She was Director of the Bioterrorism & Infectious Disease Emergencies Unit at San Francisco Department of Public Health from 2004 to 2010. Pan was a Medical Epidemiologist Trainee at the San Francisco Department of Public Health from 2003 to 2004. She earned a Doctor of Medicine degree and a Master of Public Health from Tufts University and a Bachelor of Arts in Human Biology from Stanford University. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and there is no compensation. Pan is a Democrat.

Marina Wiant, of Sacramento, has been appointed to the California Interagency Executive Council on Homelessness. Wiant has been Executive Director at California Debt Limit Allocation Committee (CDLAC) and California Tax Credit Allocation Committee (CTCAC) since 2024. Wiant held multiple positions at the California Housing Consortium from 2012 to 2024, including Vice President and Policy Director. She was Legislative Assistant for Assemblymember Mary Hiyashi at California State Assembly from 2010 to 2011. Wiant earned a Juris Doctor degree from Santa Clara University and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science from University of California, Los Angeles. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Wiant is a Democrat.

Anthony “Tony” Sertich, of Sacramento, has been appointed to the California Interagency Executive Council on Homelessness. Sertich has been Executive Director of the California Housing Finance Agency since 2025. He was Assistant Deputy Director of Multifamily Lending in the Division of State Financial Assistance at the California Department of Housing and Community Development from 2023 to 2025. Sertich was Deputy Controller at the California State Controller’s Office from 2019 to 2022. He held multiple positions at the California Housing Finance Agency from 2004 to 2023, including Director of Enterprise Risk Management and Compliance, Deputy Director of Multifamily Programs, Financing Risk Manager, Financing Officer, Financing Specialist, and Financing Associate. Sertich was President of the California Housing Finance Agency Mortgage Corporation from 2017 to 2018. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science from University of California, Berkeley. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and there is no compensation. Sertich is registered with no party preference.

Kaina Pereira, of San Diego, has been appointed to the California Interagency Executive Council on Homelessness. Pereira has been Executive Director of the California Workforce Development Board since 2024. He held multiple positions at the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development from 2018 to 2024, including Senior Advisor of Business Development, Deputy Director of Business Investment Services and Assistant Deputy Director of Business Investment Services. Pereira was a Business and Real Estate Consultant for multiple companies from 2012 to 2018. He was Financial Strategist and E-Commerce Manager at Styles for Less Inc. from 2006 to 2011. Pereira was Senior Contracts Administrator at Autoweb.com from 2005 to 2006. He earned a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of California, Davis and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Administration from San Diego State University. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Pereira is registered without party preference.

Eric Taylor, of Hollister, has been reappointed to the Board of State and Community Corrections, where he has been serving since 2024. Taylor has been Sheriff-Coroner for San Benito County since 2021, where he was previously Sheriff Captain from 2014 to 2021. He held several positions at the Watsonville Police Department from 1999 to 2014, including Detective Sergeant, Police Sergeant, Police Detective, Corporal, and Police Officer. Taylor is a member of the Rotary Club of Hollister, a Director of the San Benito Saddle Horse Show and Rodeo, and the San Benito County Latino Coalition. This position requires Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Taylor is a Republican.

Jennifer Branning, of Susanville, has been reappointed to the Board of State and Community Corrections, where she has been serving since 2024. Branning has been Chief Probation Officer of Lassen County since 2013. She is a member of Lassen County Crime Stoppers. Branning earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Applied Studies from California State University, Dominguez Hills. This position requires Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Branning is registered without party preference.

Norma Cumpian, of Los Angeles, has been reappointed to the Board of State and Community Corrections, where she has been serving since 2020. Cumpian has been the Chief of Staff for the Anti-Recidivism Coalition since 2026, where she was the Director of the Anti-Recidivism Coalition from 2016 to 2026. She was a volunteer coordinator at the Center for Restorative Justice Works from 2010 to 2015. Cumpian is a member of the Council on Criminal Justice Women’s Advisory Board. This position requires Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Cumpian is a Democrat.