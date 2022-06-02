Cobot Nation Inks Deal with SMC Corporation of America in Premiere Distribution Agreement
Cobot Nation and SMC Corporation of America showcase their scalability going into the next phase of their collaboration and respective business ventures.LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cobot Nation, a collaborative robotics automation company, is expanding its relationship with SMC Corporation in a new premiere distribution agreement. The distribution deal prepares Cobot Nation for scaling business and SMC to further its business ventures into collaborative robotics.
CEO and Founder of Cobot Nation, Gil Mayron, views this new agreement as a pivotal step for the company's future. "SMC is top of its class, with a phenomenal track record. This expanded agreement gives our customers immense confidence in Cobot Nations' ability to scale and support fully automated manufacturing solutions," Mayron states.
As the Architects of Automation™, Cobot Nation is a full-service solution provider serving its customers as the manufacturer, integrator, and long-term support provider. Pushing forward Cobot Nations' movement toward a hands-free world, this agreement expands the company’s ability to automate on a faster and larger scale alongside the world's leader in market share for component manufacturing.
“We are pleased to welcome Cobot Nation to the next level in our partnership as a Premier Distributor. Enhancing automation with collaborative robots or cobots is a growth segment in global manufacturing and SMC has invested heavily in increasing domestic capacity to support the reshoring of American manufacturing,” said Tim Kuchta, Director of National Sales at SMC Corporation of America.
Cobot Nation is set to join SMC Corporation at the 2022 Automate trade show, booth 2243. The show will be taking place from June 6th to June 9th in Detroit, Michigan.
