Submit Release
News Search

There were 851 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,572 in the last 365 days.

Cobot Nation Inks Deal with SMC Corporation of America in Premiere Distribution Agreement

SMC Corporation of America & Cobot Nation

Cobot Nation and SMC Corporation of America showcase their scalability going into the next phase of their collaboration and respective business ventures.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cobot Nation, a collaborative robotics automation company, is expanding its relationship with SMC Corporation in a new premiere distribution agreement. The distribution deal prepares Cobot Nation for scaling business and SMC to further its business ventures into collaborative robotics.

CEO and Founder of Cobot Nation, Gil Mayron, views this new agreement as a pivotal step for the company's future. "SMC is top of its class, with a phenomenal track record. This expanded agreement gives our customers immense confidence in Cobot Nations' ability to scale and support fully automated manufacturing solutions," Mayron states.

As the Architects of Automation™, Cobot Nation is a full-service solution provider serving its customers as the manufacturer, integrator, and long-term support provider. Pushing forward Cobot Nations' movement toward a hands-free world, this agreement expands the company’s ability to automate on a faster and larger scale alongside the world's leader in market share for component manufacturing.

“We are pleased to welcome Cobot Nation to the next level in our partnership as a Premier Distributor. Enhancing automation with collaborative robots or cobots is a growth segment in global manufacturing and SMC has invested heavily in increasing domestic capacity to support the reshoring of American manufacturing,” said Tim Kuchta, Director of National Sales at SMC Corporation of America.

Cobot Nation is set to join SMC Corporation at the 2022 Automate trade show, booth 2243. The show will be taking place from June 6th to June 9th in Detroit, Michigan.

Andy H.
Cobot Nation
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Cobot Nation Inks Deal with SMC Corporation of America in Premiere Distribution Agreement

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Manufacturing, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.