Cobot Nation Launches New Website & Catalog for Customers

With the latest iteration of the company website and catalog, customers can view the newest services available to them by automating with Cobot Nation.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cobot Nation, an automation company that utilizes collaborative robots, has officially launched its newest website and catalog. They both feature a brand new look with the latest services and programs from the company.The additions to the catalog and website from Cobot Nation are:- The Onboarding Process for customers- Updates on How We Do It: The Customer Experience- Why Cobot Nation is the best choice in choosing an automation solution provider.- Business Forward by Cobot Nation; a program for new automated business concepts looking to automate their processes before beginning operations.- Cobot Concepts; a new program designed to brand and aesthetically customize cobots for customers.The new catalog will come alongside a fully rebranded website that will give the customer more insight into who Cobot Nation is as a company. With the latest rebranding, Creative Director, Erica Diamond said “Cobot Nation is single-handedly ushering in a new era in Automation. The time has come to rid the industry of its often negative connotations, so we have steered our brand to destigmatize that. Automation has been here for decades, but now the consumer is face-to-face with it. Our brand aims to normalize automation as a part of everyday life with a message of inclusivity, progress, and opportunity.”The website showcases the various program services offered to customers. Potential clients can see the Cobot Nation difference and how the company stands out compared to other automation companies.The brand new website is now live for viewing . The catalog is featured on the website for customers to see and is available in print form via request.