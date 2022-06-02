Web3 Design Course 2022 | Crypto UX Design Patterns

Web3 Design Course 2022

This course will introduce you to fundamental Web3 design patterns and mental models. Learning these concepts will help you become a Web3 product designer.

The Web3 Design Course 2022 is free, and structured as a user journey for onboarding to Web3. Going step-by-step through this journey will teach you Web3 design patterns and the UX of dapps.It starts when users connect their bank account to a crypto exchange, and purchase cryptocurrency. A large emphasis is placed on this step – it's known as the "on-ramp" to cryptocurrencies. Users exchange their fiat currencies (e.g. USD) for cryptocurrencies (e.g. ETH). The UX for purchasing crypto differs between exchanges, but significant friction points are present on all of them.The cryptocurrency that users purchase on an exchange is custodied by that exchange. Users must self-custody their crypto in order to take full advantage of the Web3 ecosystem, and its decentralized applications. Users first create a Web3 wallet then send crypto from the exchange to the wallet. This marks an important transition from using centralized products (i.e. banks and exchanges) to using decentralized, blockchain-based products (i.e. wallets and dApps).Web3 wallets can be thought of as anonymous bank vaults. Anyone can create one, and users don't need to reveal their identity (unlike banks and exchanges) in order to do so. Within Web3 wallets, users manage their crypto assets like checking token balances, and sending crypto to other wallets.Finally, wallets are connected to dapps. This is how users access the Web3 ecosystem. Web3 dApps are distinctly different from the Web2 applications we're accustomed to using (e.g. Facebook and Twitter). Dapps are built on top of blockchains, rather than centrally-managed servers and databases. The dapp ecosystem is experiencing rapid growth, and new categories of Web3 products are being built out, like decentralized social media, data, identity, gaming, and much more. We'll cover these emerging categories in future Web3 Design Courses So that's an overview of the Web3 user journey. In the sections that follow, we'll go more in-depth on each one of the four phases. After discussing the phases, touch on more advanced concepts like what a Web3 wallet is on the backend, what is a blockchain and P2P network, and how Web2 apps differ from Web3 dApps in terms of software architecture. By the end of the Web3 Design Course 2022, you'll have a solid understanding of Web3 concepts, design patterns, and the underlying blockchain technologies.There's also a video version of the entire course on YouTube

