ActiGraph Establishes New Scientific Advisory Board of Clinical Research Experts
ActiGraph strengthens its position as a leader in the industry by establishing a board of world-renowned scientists and clinicians pioneering digital health.
ActiGraph's science team looks forward to working closely with our SAB members to generate evidence to support best practices of digital clinical measures and accelerate digital health sciences.”PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ActiGraph, a leading provider of wearable technology-enabled scientific solutions for clinical trials, has formally established an advisory board of leading digital and clinical research experts to guide its scientific strategy.
— Christine Guo, Chief Scientific Officer at ActiGraph
The members of this new Scientific Advisory Board were selected for their experience in using digital health technologies (DHTs) across a wide spectrum of therapeutic areas. These unique perspectives will provide ActiGraph with guidance to ensure the company’s platform and solutions are optimized and fit-for-purpose for clinical research and care.
The first five members of ActiGraph’s new Scientific Advisory Board are as follows:
Rohit Aggarwal, MD
Dr. Rohit Aggarwal has extensive experience using DHTs for immunology research, and his particular areas of interest are inflammatory muscle diseases and associated interstitial lung disease. Dr. Aggarwal is a Professor of Medicine, Rheumatology & Immunology at the University of Pittsburgh and the Medical Director of Arthritis & Autoimmunity Center and Co-Director of the Myositis Center at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center. He has an MD in Medical Sciences from Delhi University College.
Tina Duong, MPT, PhD
Dr. Tina Duong is a rising star in neuromuscular disease research, especially in pediatric populations, with a specific focus on digital outcomes. Dr. Duong is the Director of Clinical Outcomes Research and Development at Stanford University as well as a physical therapist with over 20 years of experience. She has a Master of Physical Therapy from the University of Oklahoma and a PhD in Rehabilitation Sciences from Nova Southeastern University.
Richard Keefe, PhD
Dr. Richard Keefe is well known in the field of Schizophrenia research. Dr. Keefe is the Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of VeriSci, as well as a Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at Duke University Medical Center. He has a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Princeton University and a PhD in Clinical Psychology from New York University.
Emmanuel Mignot, MD, PhD
Dr. Emmanuel Mignot is a pioneer of sleep medicine across molecular discovery and digital health and is credited with discovering the cause of human narcolepsy. Dr. Mignot is the Craig Reynolds Professor of Sleep Medicine at Stanford University and a member of the National Academy of Science and Medicine. He has a PhD in Molecular Pharmacology from Pierre and Marie Curie University and an MD from the University of Paris.
Eric Perakslis, PhD
Dr. Eric Perakslis is a leader of digital innovation with extensive experience working in the drug development industry, including regulatory agencies. Dr. Perakslis is the Chief Science and Digital Officer at Duke Clinical Research Institute and Professor of Population Health Sciences at Duke University School of Medicine. He has a Master of Science in Chemical Engineering from Mississippi State University and a PhD in Biochemical Engineering from Drexel University.
“We are very excited to work with this team who has been leading innovations in clinical research and healthcare,” says Christine Guo, Chief Scientific Officer at ActiGraph. “Their expertise is key to bridge the gap from digital technology and data to successful clinical application. ActiGraph's science team looks forward to working closely with our Scientific Advisory Board members to generate evidence to support best practices of digital clinical measures and accelerate digital health sciences.”
As ActiGraph continues to transform the clinical development industry through DHTs, the Scientific Advisory Board will serve as an invaluable resource to the growing scientific solutions and services offered by the company. ActiGraph's combined technology platform and scientific services lay the path for study teams to implement robust digital measurements, accelerating the process of developing and delivering new therapies that improve the lives of people around the world.
About ActiGraph
Founded in 2004, ActiGraph is a leading wearable technology partner within the pharmaceutical and academic life science research industries. ActiGraph’s biosensor solutions have been deployed in hundreds of industry-sponsored clinical drug trials and continue to pave the way for real-world remote monitoring within this complex and highly regulated space. With well over 2,000 clients in more than 100 countries, and referenced in over 20,000 peer-reviewed articles, ActiGraph has earned its reputation as the “Gold Standard” in objective activity measurement.
