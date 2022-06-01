Submit Release
News Search

There were 916 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,395 in the last 365 days.

Governor Newsom Statement on Death of Los Angeles Police Department Officer

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today issued the following statement regarding the death of Los Angeles Police Department Officer II Houston Ryan Tipping:

“Jennifer and I are terribly saddened to learn of the tragic death of Officer Tipping from a training accident. We join all Californians in mourning his loss and extend our deepest condolences to Officer Tipping’s family, friends and coworkers.”

Officer Tipping, 32, died May 29 from injuries sustained during an on-duty training exercise at the Elysian Park Academy on May 26.

Officer Tipping was a five-year veteran of the Department and was assigned to the Devonshire Area.

He is survived by his father, mother, sister and girlfriend.

In honor of Officer Tipping, Capitol flags will be flown at half-staff.

###

You just read:

Governor Newsom Statement on Death of Los Angeles Police Department Officer

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.