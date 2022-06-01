Submit Release
(UPDATE) Williston Barracks / Leaving the Scene of a Crash

**Initial Report 10/21/2021**

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 21A103881

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Sweet

STATION: VSP Williston                 

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: 10/21/2021 at approximately 2105 hours

STREET: Route 15 and Woodland Drive

TOWN: Jericho

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: N/A

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR / ACCUSED: Larry Sweetser

AGE: 29

SEAT BELT? Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Jericho, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2020

VEHICLE MAKE: Honda

VEHICLE MODEL: Civic

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Significant Front End Damage / Totaled

INJURIES: N/A

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Lauren Pomerson

AGE: 30

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Jericho, VT

 

PASSENGER OF VEHICLE #2

NAME: Christopher Cartier

AGE: 31

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Jericho, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2016

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Impreza

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Significant Damage to Driver’s Side

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

**UPDATE TO INVESTIGATION 06/01/2022**

 

DNA Evidence was seized from the vehicle at the time of the crash and was submitted to the Vermont Forensic Lab for analysis.  Troopers received confirmation from a Combined DNA Index System (CODIS) that the DNA found on the deployed driver’s side airbag belonged to Larry Sweetser (29) of Jericho.  Sweetser was subsequently issued a criminal citation to appear at the Chittenden County Criminal Court on August 18, 2022 at 0815 hours to answer to the charge of Leaving the Scene of an Accident.   

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:  Initial Report 10/21/2021

 

On 10/21/2021 at approximately 2105 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police responded to Route 15 and Woodland Drive in the town of Jericho for a report of a two car motor vehicle crash.  It was reported that one of the operators of the vehicle had fled the scene.  Operator #2 was identified as Lauren Pomerson (30) of Jericho and passenger Christopher Cartier (31) of Jericho.  Operator #1 fled the scene and has not been identified.

 

Preliminary investigation indicated that vehicle #2 was traveling east on Route 15 when it attempted to turn left onto Woodland Drive.  Vehicle #1 was behind vehicle #2 traveling east when it attempted to overtake vehicle #2 on the left at a high rate of speed.  Vehicle #1 collided vehicle #2 on the driver’s side causing significant personal property damage.  Both vehicles traveled off the road while V#1 drove into the woods coming to rest.

 

Troopers were assisted by the Jericho / Underhill Fire Department and Essex Rescue. 

 

This crash is currently under investigation.  Anyone who witnessed the crash or has any information pertaining to the case is encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police Williston Barracks reference case# 21A103881.

 

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: AUGUST 18, 2022 at 0815 HOURS

COURT: Chittenden

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT INCLUDED

 

 

 

Trooper Brandon Sweet

Vermont State Police - Williston

2777 St. George Road

Williston, VT 05495

(802) 878-7111

 

