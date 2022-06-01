LEMOⓇ Launches New M series HY Model, Vacuum-Tight Connector
Designed for all applications requiring vacuum-tight connections in harsh environments.ROHNERT PARK, CA, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LEMOⓇ USA - Immediate Press Release
Aerospace, Automotive, Defense, Tactical Communication, and UAV Applications
LEMOⓇ SA-Switzerland, May 2022 — Extending the capabilities of its field-proven M series, LEMOⓇ is pleased to introduce the new cutting-edge M series HY, a new model specifically designed for all applications requiring vacuum-tight connections in harsh environments. Its ultra-low leak rate coupled with a wide operating temperature range allows for unmatched performance in optical enclosures or high-altitude applications.
This new addition to the M series lineup provides customers with the highest density ratchet coupling connectors on the market where vacuum-tight integrations are required. The new LEMOⓇ M series Vacuum-Tight Connectors offer the most reliable, safe, rugged, and lightweight interconnect solutions for aerospace, automotive, defense, tactical communication, and UAV applications.
LEMOⓇ M series Vacuum-Tight Connector Key Features:
• Ultra-low leak rates
• Optimized PCB tails enabling easier PCB routings on high-density configurations
• Lightweight materials
• Vacuum-tight sealing over an extended temperature range -55° to +150° C
• High vibration resistance
• Reliable and Safe
About Us
LEMOⓇ is the acknowledged leader in the design and manufacture of precision custom connection and cable solutions. LEMO's outstanding quality Push-Pull connectors are used in a variety of challenging application environments including medical, industrial control, test and measurement, audio-video, and telecommunications.
LEMOⓇ has been designing precision connectors for over seven decades. Offering more than 90,000 combinations of products that continue to grow through customer-specific designs, LEMOⓇ and its affiliated sister companies REDELⓇ, NORTHWIREⓇ, and COELVERⓇ currently serve more than 100,000 customers in over 80 countries around the world.
