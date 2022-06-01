Submit Release
The Culver City Film Festival 2022 for Independent Filmmakers of All Genres

2022 Culver City Film Festival to be held this December, Screening Dates and Venue

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Culver City Film Festival is an independent film festival that shows films from around the United States of America and from around the world. “The festival promotes films on a range of topics, and serves as a platform for the independent filmmaking community to showcase their works to audiences, film industry aficionados, and the general public”, said Jon Gursha, Festival Director.

The Culver City Film Festival is a contemporary venue for filmmakers and the general public to appreciate the film art form, plus, it provides networking opportunities for filmmakers. Additionally, the festival helps to promote various film techniques and technologies. “The festival presents film works before a diverse general audience, and it provides an opportunity to discover new talents in cinema”, added Jon Gursha.

Now in its ninth year, the festival promotes independent films that stimulate dialogue on issues that are sometimes overlooked by society. “The festival offers a platform for filmmakers to share their works of art, and to reveal different cultural and social settings”, said Peter Greene, Festival Programmer.

The Culver City Film Festival 2022 will be held at the fabulous Cinemark 18 and XD HHLA (The Promenade at Howard Hughes Center) in Los Angeles, and is slated to begin on Friday, December 2nd and to run through Saturday, December 10th. Submissions are open for filmmakers through this link: https://www.culvercityfilmfestival.com/submissions

This years Culver City Film Festival will also be screening some selections on ShortsDaily on Roku, available where Roku is accessible.

About the Culver City Film Festival
The Culver City Film Festival is a registered trademark founded by Jon Gursha who is the Festival Director, and Peter Greene, the Program Director. The festival screens in high-quality cinematic screening venues and caters to independent filmmakers from around the world. The festival screens all genres, short and feature films. For more information please visit culvercityfilmfestival.com

