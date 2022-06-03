Intelligent Implants Expands Leadership Team and Welcomes Andy Forsberg as Senior Vice President of Product Development
Mechanical Engineer, R&D Expert, and Accomplished Operations Leader with deep roots in medical device commercialization will lead product innovation
HOUSTON, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intelligent Implants Ltd., a development-stage digital medicine and orthopedics start-up, welcomes Andy Forsberg, MBA, as Senior Vice President of Product Development. The company recruited Mr. Forsberg to push the technical vision and development of the SmartFuse® System.
— Benjamin A. Hertzog, Intelligent Implants CEO
“Andy will play a pivotal role in the future of our company,” said Benjamin A. Hertzog, Intelligent Implants CEO. “His leadership, technical acumen, and extensive experience in complex medical devices made him an obvious choice to guide our product development team towards commercialization.”
Mr. Forsberg has over 20 years of experience in leading global teams to bring class I, II, and III medical devices from concept to market and has authored over 40 patents and patent applications in the medical field. He was most recently Director of Operations at Xeltis, developing medical devices to enable cardiovascular restoration.
Before joining Xeltis, Mr. Forsberg served as R&D Program Manager for Entellus Medical (now part of Stryker). Andy managed next-generation sinuplasty balloon system development, including mechanical and electronic systems. Additionally, he led other internal R&D programs developing electromechanical devices from ideation through early development stages and commercialization.
Prior to Entellus Medical, Mr. Forsberg was project engineer for Caisson Interventional, where he was responsible for developing the Transcatheter Mitral Valve Replacement (TMVR) delivery system. He also served roles with Interrad Medical as Director of Engineering, driving an innovative new catheter securement technology through commercialization, and served as an R&D Engineer at St. Jude Medical.
Mr. Forsberg achieved his undergraduate degree in mechanical engineering and MBA from the University of Minnesota.
“Intelligent Implants is developing a breakthrough technology that will significantly disrupt the current methods used to treat spinal fusion, and I am excited to join the team and be a part of the journey,” said Forsberg. “Bringing innovative medical device and therapies to the market is my passion, and by addressing unmet clinical needs, Intelligent Implants SmartFuse System is positioned to greatly improve patient outcomes.”
Intelligent Implants’ SmartFuse system is a wirelessly enabled orthopedics technology platform that has been designed to remotely stimulate, control, and monitor bone growth. The SmartFuse system has been designed to address issues of non-union and bone overgrowth associated with other therapies. The system is comprised of an implant to deliver local electrical stimulation to accelerate bone growth, an external “wearable” to wirelessly power and communicate with the implant, and a cloud-based Physician Portal and Patient App.
The first indication for the SmartFuse system will be for use in lumbar spinal fusions.
About Intelligent Implants
Born in 2014 by an Irish-Swedish team, Intelligent Implants is operating at the intersection of digital medicine and orthopedics. At the forefront of smart device innovation, the company brings together the latest advances in microelectronics and orthopedic device design.
Intelligent Implants aims to provide innovative solutions to some of the most pressing unmet clinical needs by developing products designed to accelerate bone healing, improve clinical outcomes and patient quality of life, and minimize the financial and human costs associated with the treatment of degenerative disc disease and other orthopedic pathologies. The company is developing a pipeline of products based on the SmartFuse platform.
SmartFuse is not approved for human use or sale in any geography.
