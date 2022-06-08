JournalOwl Launches an Ancient Stoic Philosophy Mindset Challenge
FORT MYERS, FL, USA, June 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JournalOwl recently launched another free expressive writing challenge for those interested in cultivating and strengthening their mindset with Stoic principles taught by the ancient stoic Seneca. The participant is met with 10 quotes from Seneca, a lesson, and a thought-provoking question to write about for 15 minutes.
Here is a glimpse into the challenge:
Day 1 – “It’s not because things are difficult that we dare not to venture.”
Day 2 – “Luck is what happens when preparation meets opportunity.”
Day 3 – “We suffer more often in our imagination than in reality.”
Day 4 – “Associate with people who are likely to improve you.”
Day 5 – “Hang on to your youthful enthusiasms – you’ll be able to use them better when you’re older.”
Day 6 – “If a man knows not to which port he sails, no wind is favorable.”
Day 7 – “He suffers more than necessary, who suffers before it is necessary.”
Day 8 – “The whole future lies in uncertainty; live immediately.”
Day 9 – “To wish to be well is a part of becoming well.”
Day 10 – “He who is brave is free.”
“The ancient Stoics taught a lot about mindset hardening that can be applied to our day-to-day challenges,” says Angerer. “JournalOwl is a platform that can be used by anyone to create challenges of any sort. Educators, content creators, and authors can launch their own challenges as well,” adds Angerer.
Sign up for 10 days of journaling with ancient stoic Seneca to start on your path of Stoic thinking.
About JournalOwl
JournalOwl® is a refreshingly simple yet powerful platform to help people from all walks of life overcome hurts, hang-ups, and bad habits. Educators, content creators, and thought leaders turn to JournalOwl to help others fully comprehend their teachings. By encouraging a structured and methodical approach of expressive writing, people around-the-world are gaining a deep understanding of themselves and real-world affairs impacting our lives on a global scale.
Matt Angerer
