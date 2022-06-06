JournalOwl Helps Recovering Sex Addicts with Free Journaling Challenges
FORT MYERS, FL, USA, June 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JournalOwl recently launched a journal challenge to help recovering sex addicts. The 10-day free expressive writing challenge is designed to provide the participant with a daily lesson, along with a thought-provoking question to help them identify the root cause of their unhealthy urges.
Here is a glimpse into the lesson plan:
• Day 1 – Taking inventory of your life.
• Day 2 – How to restrict access to social media.
• Day 3 – Analyzing your past relationships.
• Day 4 – Identifying your triggers.
• Day 5 – Nursing your feelings.
• And much more.
To bring forth more light on this issue, its imperative for the individual to determine where the problem stems from and what triggers it. JournalOwl’s 10-day expressing writing challenge provides the participant with knowledge in the form a written lesson, but also asks them a thought-provoking question to help uncover the “why” of their ongoing issue. The guided structure of the free course helps participants dive into their own psychology and uncover on their own how to solve their problems.
Sign up for this free JournalOwl writing challenge today!
About JournalOwl
JournalOwl® is a refreshingly simple yet powerful platform to help people from all walks of life overcome hurts, hang-ups, and bad habits. Educators, content creators, and thought leaders turn to JournalOwl to help others fully comprehend their teachings. By encouraging a structured and methodical approach of expressive writing, people around-the-world are gaining a deep understanding of themselves and real-world affairs impacting our lives on a global scale.
Matt Angerer
Matt Angerer
