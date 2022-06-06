Submit Release
JournalOwl is Helping Combat the Mental Health Crisis on America’s College Campuses

FORT MYERS, FL, USA, June 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JournalOwl recently launched a series of expressive writing challenges that can help college students re-focus their goals. The 21-day creating a life plan challenge was created to help students create SMART goals. Each day, they are met with a thought-provoking question that is designed to help formulate a life plan. Each day is met with a readable lesson for the student, along with a thought-provoking question designed to help them create a vision for their life.

Here is a glimpse into the lesson areas of the 21-day free expressive writing challenge:
• Day 1 – What is a life plan journal?
• Day 2 – How Faith helps navigate the challenges of life
• Day 3 – Key pillars of maintaining and optimizing your health
• Day 4 – Why relationships need daily attention
• Day 5 – How work creates life purpose
• And much more.

“University students are under tremendous pressure to perform. Without self-reflection and goals, its easy to wonder off their charted course,” says Matt Angerer, Co-Founder of JournalOwl. “Writing, in its truest form, is the best way for a college student to soul search and create a life plan,” concludes Angerer.

Sign up for this free expressive writing challenge today.

About JournalOwl

JournalOwl® is a refreshingly simple yet powerful platform to help people from all walks of life overcome hurts, hang-ups, and bad habits. Educators, content creators, and thought leaders turn to JournalOwl to help others fully comprehend their teachings. By encouraging a structured and methodical approach of expressive writing, people around-the-world are gaining a deep understanding of themselves and real-world affairs impacting our lives on a global scale.

