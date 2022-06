JournalOwl Accepts Health Anxiety Sufferers with New Online Course

Health anxiety is the persistent fear of disease. COVID-19 has only amplified this with anxiety sufferers. Journaling can help.

FORT MYERS, FL, USA, June 6, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- JournalOwl recently launched an 8-day expressive writing challenge for people suffering from health anxiety due to COVID-19 recovery. The trauma associated with contracting and recovering from COVID-19 has left many people with a heightened sense and awareness of their bodily functions. The paranoia of catching COVID-19 and/or how it impacted your body after recovery has left the vulnerable to health anxiety dealing with a whole new set of mental symptoms.Each day, the participant is given a new lesson to facing health anxiety, along with another thought-provoking question to journal about for 15 minutes.Here is a glimpse into the challenge:• Why taking up a hobby can change your focus• Immersing yourself in music is healing• How to implement the 5-to-1 exercise• How to recognize that thoughts are not facts• Why acknowledging your feelings is critical• How focusing on the positive and staying optimistic can help• And much more.Don’t let health anxiety turn into a full-blow hypochondria. By addressing your complex emotional and mental feelings head-on with introspection facilitated with guided journaling prompts – you can build a defense to spiraling thoughts. Sign up for this free expressive writing challenge today.About JournalOwlJournalOwlis a refreshingly simple yet powerful platform to help people from all walks of life overcome hurts, hang-ups, and bad habits. Educators, content creators, and thought leaders turn to JournalOwl to help others fully comprehend their teachings. By encouraging a structured and methodical approach of expressive writing, people around-the-world are gaining a deep understanding of themselves and real-world affairs impacting our lives on a global scale.