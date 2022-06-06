JournalOwl Accepts Health Anxiety Sufferers with New Online Course
Health anxiety is the persistent fear of disease. COVID-19 has only amplified this with anxiety sufferers. Journaling can help.FORT MYERS, FL, USA, June 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JournalOwl recently launched an 8-day expressive writing challenge for people suffering from health anxiety due to COVID-19 recovery. The trauma associated with contracting and recovering from COVID-19 has left many people with a heightened sense and awareness of their bodily functions. The paranoia of catching COVID-19 and/or how it impacted your body after recovery has left the vulnerable to health anxiety dealing with a whole new set of mental symptoms.
Each day, the participant is given a new lesson to facing health anxiety, along with another thought-provoking question to journal about for 15 minutes.
Here is a glimpse into the challenge:
• Why taking up a hobby can change your focus
• Immersing yourself in music is healing
• How to implement the 5-to-1 exercise
• How to recognize that thoughts are not facts
• Why acknowledging your feelings is critical
• How focusing on the positive and staying optimistic can help
• And much more.
Don’t let health anxiety turn into a full-blow hypochondria. By addressing your complex emotional and mental feelings head-on with introspection facilitated with guided journaling prompts – you can build a defense to spiraling thoughts.
Sign up for this free expressive writing challenge today.
About JournalOwl
JournalOwl® is a refreshingly simple yet powerful platform to help people from all walks of life overcome hurts, hang-ups, and bad habits. Educators, content creators, and thought leaders turn to JournalOwl to help others fully comprehend their teachings. By encouraging a structured and methodical approach of expressive writing, people around-the-world are gaining a deep understanding of themselves and real-world affairs impacting our lives on a global scale.
