JournalOwl Publishes a Writing Therapy Course for Widows

Losing a loved one is difficult. Expressing writing can help you process the emotions in a productive and positive way.

FORT MYERS, FL, USA, June 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JournalOwl recently launched a 21-day expressing writing challenge for men or women dealing with the recent loss of their spouse. Designed to assist an individual with the complex emotional event of losing a loved one, the challenge is designed to provide the individual affirming information about what they are feeling, along with a thought-provoking question to help them expressively write their way through the emotional burden they feel.

Each day, the participant is given a new lesson, along with another thought-provoking question to journal about for 15 minutes.

Here is a glimpse into the challenge:
• Participating in the Rituals
• Allowing Yourself to Feel
• How to celebrate your spouse’s life
• Why feeling lonely is normal
• Crying can be part of the healing journey
• Why maintaining your normal daily routine can help
• And much more.

Sign up for this free journaling challenge about bereavement today.

About JournalOwl

JournalOwl® is a refreshingly simple yet powerful platform to help people from all walks of life overcome hurts, hang-ups, and bad habits. Educators, content creators, and thought leaders turn to JournalOwl to help others fully comprehend their teachings. By encouraging a structured and methodical approach of expressive writing, people around the world are gaining a deep understanding of themselves and real-world affairs impacting our lives on a global scale.

