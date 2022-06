JournalOwl Publishes a Writing Therapy Course for Widows

Losing a loved one is difficult. Expressing writing can help you process the emotions in a productive and positive way.

FORT MYERS, FL, USA, June 5, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- JournalOwl recently launched a 21-day expressing writing challenge for men or women dealing with the recent loss of their spouse. Designed to assist an individual with the complex emotional event of losing a loved one, the challenge is designed to provide the individual affirming information about what they are feeling, along with a thought-provoking question to help them expressively write their way through the emotional burden they feel.Each day, the participant is given a new lesson, along with another thought-provoking question to journal about for 15 minutes.Here is a glimpse into the challenge:• Participating in the Rituals• Allowing Yourself to Feel• How to celebrate your spouse’s life• Why feeling lonely is normal• Crying can be part of the healing journey• Why maintaining your normal daily routine can help• And much more. Sign up for this free journaling challenge about bereavement today.About JournalOwlJournalOwlis a refreshingly simple yet powerful platform to help people from all walks of life overcome hurts, hang-ups, and bad habits. Educators, content creators, and thought leaders turn to JournalOwl to help others fully comprehend their teachings. By encouraging a structured and methodical approach of expressive writing, people around the world are gaining a deep understanding of themselves and real-world affairs impacting our lives on a global scale.