JournalOwl Provides the Unemployed with an Expressing Writing Therapy Course
Losing one's job is akin to a divorce or watching a loved one die in terms of emotional stress. Processing the emotions requires introspection.FORT MYERS, FL, USA, June 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JournalOwl recently launched a 10-day journal challenge for coping with job loss. Designed to help provide a person with realistic and calming advice for creating a go-forward plan after suffering an unexpected job loss. The express writing challenge was carefully designed to encourage self-reflection through expressive writing.
Over 10 days, challenge participants will receive free advice on dealing with the grief of job loss, along with tips & tricks to avoiding the constant self-blame game. In addition to practical suggestions, the participants are asked a thought-provoking question each day about the lesson and asked to expressively write for a minimum of 15 minutes. Here is a glimpse of the lessons over the 10-day writing course:
• How to process the grief of job loss
• How to avoid the constant self-blame game
• How to evaluate your go-forward choices in this new economy
• How to avoid allowing your job to define yourself
• Why self-care is very important (hint: exercise, sleep, diet)
• How to hone your skills
• Why reaching out to friends & family can help ease the blow
• How to network at tradeshows, LinkedIn, and with ex-colleagues
• How to re-work your resume
• How to look for new opportunities
With each new day, the participant is also provided with sound guidance to healing from the unexpected job loss. “Job loss sucks. No question about it. Whether it’s because the work was too stressful, or because your employer decided to can you for whatever reason – an emotional toll is the aftermath,” says Matt Angerer, Co-Founder of JournalOwl. “It is crucial for everyone to face the emotional feelings head on instead of hiding from them or repressing them,” adds Angerer.
“JournalOwl, at its core, is a platform designed to help people process information. Emotional information fed to us by our brain is the most bewildering. We can’t control what happens to us in this world, but we can control how we react to it and the steps we take afterwards. This free 10-day journaling challenge isn’t rocket science. It will take work from the participant but is designed to force them into a daily practice of discipline and self-reflection,” concludes Angerer.
Sign up for this free 10-day expressing writing challenge about coping with job loss.
About JournalOwl
JournalOwl® is a refreshingly simple yet powerful platform to help people from all walks of life overcome hurts, hang-ups, and bad habits. Educators, content creators, and thought leaders turn to JournalOwl to help others fully comprehend their teachings. By encouraging a structured and methodical approach of expressive writing, people around-the-world are gaining a deep understanding of themselves and real-world affairs impacting our lives on a global scale.
Matt Angerer
JournalOwl LLC
+1 619-329-7958
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn