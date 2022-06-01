Submit Release
Lane Restrictions This Week on Route 654 in Lycoming County

Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised of lane restrictions this week on Route 654 in Limestone, Bastress, and Susquehanna Townships, Lycoming County, for sealcoating.

On Thursday, June 2 and Friday, June 3, between the hours of 6:00 AM and 5:00 PM, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew will be performing sealcoating on Route 654 between the intersection with Route 44 and the Duboistown Borough line. Motorists can expect single lane conditions with flagging where work is being performed.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, watch for stopped or slow-moving vehicles, watch for lane changes, expect travel delays, and drive with caution through the work zone.

The department utilizes seal coats to extend the life of our pavements between our planned resurfacing cycles. Typically, PennDOT district 3 seal coats lower volume roadways on a six-year cycle. The cost of seal coating a roadway is approximately 1/10 of the cost to resurface a roadway. Seal coating has proven to be a cost-effective means to preserve our roadway network and also enhances the skid resistance of the roadway.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District3.

Information about infrastructure in District 3 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D3Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov

 

